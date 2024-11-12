(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading organizations from around the world recognized for embracing future-ready operations to drive transformational outcomes

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready for the Office of the CFO, today announced the winners of its 2024 Modern Accounting Awards. Now in its sixth year, the global awards program celebrates visionary customers who have revolutionized their finance and accounting practices, achieving transformational outcomes by leveraging BlackLine's innovative solutions. This year's winners, hailing from diverse industries and regions, have demonstrated outstanding adoption of future-ready financial operations. They join the ranks of previous notable recipients, such as CVS Health Domino's, Finning, Kimberly-Clark, SiriusXM, Starbucks, and Takeda.

The 2024 winners, recognized across eight award categories, include:



The Accelerator: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the world's largest publicly traded energy providers, was honored for its swift and effective implementation of BlackLine solutions. With a rapid time to value, the company achieved significant results, setting a new standard for mega-enterprise clients adopting digital transformation.

The Achiever: Gonzaga University

A leader in higher education, Gonzaga University was among the first to implement BlackLine's Consolidation & Financial Analytics solution and is actively participating in the AI pilot program. They continue to innovate by adopting advanced BlackLine products to drive efficiency in their financial operations. The Closer: Sound Community Bank

Sound Community Bank fully embraced BlackLine as their financial close partner in 2022, implementing BlackLine's Matching solution, which proved to be a game changer. By reviewing and prioritizing their close activities, they gained significant efficiencies, redeploying headcount to value-add responsibilities, shortening their close cycle, and using the time saved for other strategic projects.



The Modernizer: Red Wing Shoes

A renowned American footwear manufacturer, Red Wing Shoes has embedded BlackLine into its daily operations with the motto“BlackLine All The Time.” Through comprehensive process improvements and participation in multiple BlackLine training and events, they've achieved significant time savings, enhanced reporting, and optimized talent management.

The Pioneer: Treasury Wine Estates

As one of the world's largest wine companies, Treasury Wine Estates has consistently led the way in adopting BlackLine's solutions across the APAC region. Their commitment to modernization and continuous improvement with BlackLine has positioned them as a leader in digital transformation in the wine industry.

The Transformer: Ambridge Hospitality

As the largest third-party hotel management company, Ambridge Hospitality doubled its BlackLine user base, tripled its entities, and automated 25,000 monthly journals supporting over 200 thousand lines of data, saving more than 25,000 annual labor hours. Their use of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to attach supporting documents further streamlined their compliance and audit processes. The Unifier: Delaware North

Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality and entertainment, has placed BlackLine at the center of its finance transformation since 2018. BlackLine played a key role in reshaping its finance and accounting operations, transforming a complex fixed assets process, and resolving an audit deficiency.

BlackLine's digital finance transformation experts evaluated all entries and selected the winners based on their success in driving transformational change. Winners will be honored at BlackLine's annual global conference, BeyondTheBlackTM, where they will also have the opportunity to share their transformation journeys.

For over 15 years, BeyondTheBlack has united a global community of finance and accounting leaders to inspire, power, and guide digital finance transformation. The 2024 conference will occur from November 18–20 in Orlando, Florida. To learn more and register, visit beyondtheblack.com .

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine's comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine's proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.



