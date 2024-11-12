Lost Money On Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.(EVLV)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact The Gross Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of Evolv Technologies Holdings, (NASDAQ: EVLV).

Shareholders who purchased shares of EVLV during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: August 19, 2022 to October 30, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Company's financial statements prepared for the periods between Q2 2022 through Q2 2024 contained material misstatements relating to improper revenue recognition and other reported metrics that are a function of revenue. In truth, Evolv's sales, including sales to one of its largest channel partners, were subject to extra-contractual terms and conditions not shared with the Company's accounting personnel, distorting the Company's reported revenue and other metrics that are a function of revenue during the Class Period. What's more, far from the Company's touted“growing momentum” and“continued traction” with channel partners, the Company's personnel was engaged in misconduct concerning sales to one of the Company's largest channel partners.

The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 31, 2024.

