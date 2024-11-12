Cognella Partners With Mare Nostrum Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New partnership supports international sales, marketing, and distribution for Cognella titles

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cognella today announced a partnership with Mare Nostrum Group , a UK-based company that provides publishers with distribution, sales, and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

The partnership comes in the wake of the acquisition of Eurospan by the Mare Nostrum Group in August 2024. All Cognella titles that were previously serviced by Eurospan will be transferred to Mare Nostrum, where they will enjoy international marketing and sales, as well as distribution through Mare Nostrum's fulfillment partner, Wiley Distribution. Cognella will continue to market, sell, and distribute all titles within the United States.

“We are excited to partner with Mare Nostrum and to provide our authors with increased visibility and sales opportunities through international marketing and distribution,” said Natalie Piccotti, Cognella Director of Marketing.

“Cognella's titles have experienced increased international interest and sales over the years. We look forward to expanding this key area of our growth through our partnership with Mare Nostrum,” said Cognella Founder and CEO Bassim Hamadeh.

Mare Nostrum has multilingual sales teams that contact faculty at academic institutions and encourage use of their partners' academic learning materials in print and digital formats. Promotional efforts for Cognella titles under this partnership will include direct marketing, personalized emails, sales calls, campus visits, the provision of inspection/review copies for course consideration, social media posts and campaigns, exhibition at conferences, and more.

“When we acquired Eurospan, we were delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Cognella, who fits perfectly within our Higher Education group,” said David Pickering, Managing Director of the Mare Nostrum Group.“We see great potential for such an instructor-driven, student-centric list and are excited about increasing its reach and coverage on campus in the international territories we operate within.”

About Cognella®

Cognella® is redefining academic publishing by creating teacher-driven, student-centric higher education course materials in print and digital formats under three imprints: Cognella® Academic Publishing, Cognella® Custom, and Cognella® Active Learning. Cognella also publishes engaging nonfiction titles featuring modern perspectives as Cognella® Press. Learn more at .

About the Mare Nostrum Group

Founded in 2003, the Mare Nostrum Group is an experienced, full-service publishing company providing distribution, sales, marketing, data management, recruitment, and consultancy services to commercial and university academic publishers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Based in the UK with an in-house team of over 50 employees, they provide a fully collaborative service which complements and extends the work of their client publishers.

