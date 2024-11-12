CAQH and HiLabs Partner to Deliver Industry Leading Provider Data Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Revolutionizing healthcare provider data with AI-powered accuracy

CAQH, the leader in healthcare data management and HiLabs, a pioneer in cutting edge, AI-powered solutions, announce a transformative new partnership. This collaboration reflects CAQH's ongoing commitment to bringing stakeholders together to solve healthcare's toughest data challenges and HiLabs' mission to transform healthcare by cleaning data to unlock its hidden potential.

CAQH and HiLabs have also agreed to exclusively go-to-market with an integrated data cleansing solution for provider data. By offering healthcare organizations clean, high-quality provider data, the partnership will improve consumer-facing provider directories, while enhancing overall healthcare operations and access to care.

The partnership combines HiLabs' advanced MCheck platform, which uses artificial intelligence to cleanse and improve data across a variety of use cases, reducing errors and inconsistencies commonly found in provider directories, rosters, contracts, and more. By joining forces with CAQH's extensive provider-attested data, a combined solution will make it easier for healthcare organizations to get accurate, real-time provider data. This creates significant operational efficiencies and unlocks the value of this data for additional strategic uses.

"Accurate provider data is critical to the healthcare system, and through our partnership with HiLabs, we're raising the standard for what healthcare organizations should expect," said Sarah Ahmad, CEO of CAQH. "This collaboration enables us to deliver a more complete, reliable, and timely solution to our customers, improving both operational efficiency and patient care."

HiLabs CEO Amit Garg echoed the enthusiasm, adding, "Solving the widespread challenge of access to care starts with accurate provider data. We're excited to partner with CAQH to transform the way healthcare organizations handle this information by leveraging our best-in-class AI technology. Together, we're setting a new industry standard for data quality, accelerating the path to better patient outcomes."

Through this partnership, CAQH and HiLabs are poised to significantly improve provider data accuracy, helping healthcare organizations reduce administrative burden, save time, and enhance care delivery. By combining CAQH's robust provider data with HiLabs' AI technology, the process of acquiring, managing, and maintaining data becomes more efficient, enabling healthcare providers to focus on what truly matters-delivering exceptional care.

For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit your organization, visit CAQH or HiLabs .

About CAQH

CAQH offers the most comprehensive repository of provider and member data in the U.S. and is trusted by stakeholders from across the healthcare ecosystem to make healthcare work better.

For more than 20 years, CAQH has partnered with millions of providers, thousands of health plans, state Medicaid agencies, and leading healthcare stakeholders who leverage our solutions, operating rules, and insights to connect and exchange data every day as a part of the business of healthcare. Learn more at

CAQH.



About HiLabs

HiLabs is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions to clean dirty data, unlocking its hidden potential for healthcare transformation. HiLabs is a pioneer in provider data management, offering novel solutions in provider data accuracy, roster management, strategic network development, and more.

HiLabs is committed to transforming the healthcare industry through innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on improving patient outcomes. Learn more at HiLabs .

