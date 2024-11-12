ATTUNE Announces Corelogic Integration To Streamline Digital Mortgage Experience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CoreLogic's data and analytics now available in ATTUNE's digital lending solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTUNE, the all-in-one digital origination for banks and credit unions, today announced an API integration with CoreLogic®, a leading provider of global property information, analytics and data-enabled workflow solutions, to accelerate the digital mortgage process.









CoreLogic's comprehensive housing data, such as flood zone information and valuation insights, helps financial institutions assess property risk more efficiently. This data is integrated directly into ATTUNE's seamless, end-to-end digital mortgage solution. The collaboration allows credit unions and banks to process mortgage applications faster and with fewer manual steps.

“ATTUNE's ability to offer flexible, agile lending solutions is a great match for CoreLogic's mission of delivering data-driven efficiency to the mortgage industry. Our integration helps reduce friction at crucial points, such as property risk assessment, enabling faster mortgage processing and better lending experiences,” said Scott Giberson, Director, Product Management at CoreLogic.

Several ATTUNE banking customers are already benefiting from the CoreLogic integration, realizing significant reductions in mortgage processing times. Property data is critical to making informed decisions, and by automating the integration of CoreLogic's housing insights, the ATTUNE platform reduces digital friction and accelerates the mortgage cycle.

“CoreLogic has unmatched property data insights and solutions that help lenders make quicker, more informed decisions. The integration with our digital mortgage solution enhances the overall lending process, creating a more efficient experience that shortens the closing cycle,” said AK Patel, CEO and Founder of ATTUNE.

About ATTUNE

ATTUNE is transforming digital origination with its all-in-one platform that empowers banks and credit unions to streamline onboarding, lending and real-time cross-selling. With ATTUNE, financial institutions typically achieve lending cycles up to 75% faster and onboarding times up to 90% quicker. Learn more at . Follow us on LinkedIn

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic is a leading provider of property insights and innovative solutions, working to transform the property industry by putting people first. Using its network, scale, connectivity and technology, CoreLogic delivers faster, smarter, more human-centered experiences that build better relationships, strengthen businesses, and ultimately create a more resilient society. For more information, please visit .

