Expert Study Reveals Groundbreaking Results In Mild To Severe Acne Treatment On Skin Types I To VI With Aerolase Neo Elite® Laser

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pivotal study led by renowned U.S. dermatologist Dr. Nazanin Saedi showcases the remarkable efficacy of the Aerolase Neo Elite® 650-microsecond 1064nm Nd:YAG laser in treating mild, moderate, and severe acne vulgaris. Now published as a peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology , the study highlights the transformative results achieved with Neo Elite®, setting a new benchmark for acne treatment.

Dr. Saedi, a board-certified dermatologist and Associate Clinical Professor at Thomas Jefferson University, explains, "This laser treatment offers faster and more effective results than traditional methods. Patients prize the immediate improvement and the pain-free experience, which translates to their fuller adherence to a treatment plan – even when teenage patients get distracted by their multiple life activities."

Overcoming the Challenges of Acne-the World's Most Pervasive Skin Concern

Traditional acne treatments often fall short of delivering effective, timely results. Retinoids like isotretinoin and antibiotics can lead to significant side effects, while medications and older device-based approaches tend to have slow onsets of action and extended treatment timelines. Legacy devices struggle with poor patient compliance because of tolerability issues -further exacerbating the challenges of managing acne. The Neo Elite® was specifically designed to address these issues with its innovative energy delivery system and unique pulse parameters, offering a more effective and patient-friendly solution.

Key Clinical Findings:



Significant Acne Reduction : Dr. Saedi's evaluation revealed an 84% reduction in acne lesions by the end of the 2-3-month treatment course, with sustained results rising to 87% reduction 90 days post-treatment. These mark the highest and fastest clearances in the clinical literature.

High Patient Satisfaction : Neo Elite® has garnered a 90% satisfaction rate, highlighting its effectiveness and patient comfort.

Broad Applicability and Safety : Clinically proven effective and safe for all ages and skin types, including darker and tanned skin, Neo Elite® is ideal for a diverse patient base. Eliminates patient risk of side effects from systemic acne medication

Revolutionary Mechanism of Action

Aerolase Neo Elite® employs a 650-microsecond pulse duration to deliver precise energy that targets acne through multiple, synergistic mechanisms:



Sebum Production Reduction : Neo Elite® normalizes sebum levels, creating a less acne-prone environment.

Inflammation Mitigation : Laser energy coagulates inflammatory processes, calming active acne and promoting healing.

Bacterial Elimination : The heat from the laser effectively neutralizes C. acnes bacteria, a primary acne trigger. Resolution of Acne Aftermath : Clearance of physical sequelae of acne including post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, erythema, and acne scarring.

A Prime Healthcare Provider Growth Engine

With approximately 50 million pediatric and adult Americans suffering from acne, Neo Elite® offers a powerful, patient-driven solution that empowers medical and aesthetic providers to exceed patient expectations, expand their client base, and boost practice revenue.



About Aerolase

Aerolase

is pioneering the future of skin wellness with breakthrough laser technology designed for everyone, everywhere. By combining science-backed efficacy and precision with universal accessibility, Aerolase empowers healthcare providers to deliver safe, effective treatments for all skin types and concerns. With a commitment to inclusivity, innovation, and trust, Aerolase is setting new standards in skincare, delivering advanced, life-changing treatments for all.

Contact: Gary

Giblen at [email protected]



SOURCE Aerolase

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED