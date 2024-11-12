Databunker And Komodosec Partner To Launch Databunker Pro 1.2, Advancing Enterprise Data Tokenization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Komodosec Logo Penetration Testing

Databunker Pro 1.2 debuts with privacy-first features and unmatched scalability, setting new standards for enterprise tokenization.

- Yuli Stremovsky, Databunker FounderNEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Databunker and cybersecurity leader KomodoSec have announced an exciting new partnership with the launch of Databunker Pro 1.2, the latest release in the Databunker product line, now specially tailored for enterprise clients. With Databunker Pro 1.2, both companies aim to redefine standards in enterprise data tokenization, offering privacy-first and compliance-focused features designed to safeguard sensitive data at unprecedented scale and performance.Databunker Pro 1.2 builds upon the popular open-source Databunker project, incorporating advanced functionality to meet the rigorous needs of organizations handling high volumes of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and other sensitive data. Through their partnership, Databunker and KomodoSec bring together cutting-edge technology with specialized cybersecurity expertise to deliver a solution that is robust, scalable, and aligned with the latest compliance mandates.Top Features That Set Databunker Pro Apart:1. Data Minimization & Expiration OptionsBuilt with privacy-first principles, Databunker Pro 1.2 integrates GDPR-compliant data minimization capabilities alongside configurable expiration settings. These features allow enterprises to retain only essential data, automatically purging expired tokens to reduce risk and support compliance.2. Advanced Data Partitioning for Seamless ScalabilityWith sophisticated data partitioning architecture, Databunker Pro ensures high-speed processing of billions of records, making it a reliable solution even for enterprises managing large data volumes. This level of efficiency and scalability allows Databunker Pro 1.2 to outpace traditional tokenization solutions, delivering performance at scale.3. Format-Preserving TokenizationDatabunker Pro 1.2 addresses the needs of legacy systems with format-preserving tokenization, which maintains the structure of sensitive information-such as credit card numbers-without compromising security. This unique feature makes the solution adaptable for organizations reliant on older infrastructures.4. Enterprise Compliance and Scalability for Multiple SectorsDesigned with GDPR, PCI DSS, and other regulatory frameworks in mind, Databunker Pro 1.2 empowers financial services, healthcare, and other industries to securely tokenize and manage sensitive data. Built for high scalability and enterprise-grade privacy management, the solution is ideally suited for organizations navigating complex compliance landscapes."KomodoSec is proud to partner with Databunker in bringing Databunker Pro 1.2 to market," says Boaz Shunami Founder and CEO of Komodosec. "This latest release sets a new benchmark in data tokenization, offering a privacy-centric approach that aligns with our commitment to innovative cybersecurity. Together, we're providing organizations with the tools they need to protect their data assets in an increasingly complex regulatory environment."A Partnership Focused on Security and InnovationWith KomodoSec's expertise in cybersecurity consulting and Databunker's technical innovation, this partnership addresses the critical challenges that organizations face in data security today. The launch of Databunker Pro 1.2 brings a reliable, enterprise-grade tokenization solution to the market, one that emphasizes performance, regulatory compliance, and seamless integration into existing systems.Databunker Pro 1.2 is available now, offering a game-changing solution for enterprises looking to modernize their data protection practices while achieving compliance with key regulatory standards. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit .About DatabunkerDatabunker is a pioneer in privacy-first data security solutions, developing tools that allow organizations to safeguard sensitive data with powerful tokenization and secure storage. Databunker Pro represents the enterprise-grade evolution of Databunker's open-source project, designed to meet the advanced needs of today's data-driven businesses.About KomodoSecKomodoSec is a cybersecurity consulting firm specializing in vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, data protection, and regulatory compliance solutions. With a commitment to helping clients secure sensitive information, KomodoSec partners with technology innovators to deliver end-to-end data security solutions.

