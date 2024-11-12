Official Semrush Black Friday 2024 Sale - Deals Identified By Frucall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the holiday shopping season approaches, Frucall is excited to announce the official Semrush Black Friday 2024 sale, offering substantial discounts on their renowned SEO tools and services. This year's promotions present an excellent opportunity for businesses and digital marketers to enhance their presence at a fraction of the regular cost.Check Official Semrush Pro Plan Black Friday OfferStarting November 11, 2024, Semrush is offering a special Black Friday deal on their Pro Plan:Pro Plan at $140 with Free SEO Consultation: For a limited time, new users can subscribe to the Semrush Pro Plan for one month at a discounted rate of $140. This package includes a complimentary one-hour SEO consultation, providing expert guidance to optimize your website's performance. This offer represents a total savings of $300, as the SEO consultation alone is valued at that amount.Key Features of Semrush Pro PlanThe Semrush Pro Plan is designed to cater to various business needs:Projects: Manage up to 5 projects.Keyword Tracking: Track up to 500 keywords.Results per Report: Access 10,000 results per report.Site Audit: Crawl up to 100,000 pages per month to identify and fix issues.Competitor Analysis: Gain insights into competitors' strategies.Keyword Research: Utilize tools like the Keyword Magic Tool for comprehensive keyword suggestions.Backlink Analytics: Analyze and build quality backlinks.SEO ConsultationThe included one-hour SEO consultation connects users with a Semrush SEO specialist who will:Assess your website's current SEO performance.Analyze backlink opportunities.Develop a personalized plan to enhance your site's visibility and ranking.How to Avail the OfferThis exclusive Black Friday deal is available from November 11 to December 3, 2024. Interested customers can visit the official Semrush Black Friday page to select the Pro Plan and complete the purchase process. Please note that this offer is valid for new users only.About SemrushSemrush is a leading online visibility management platform that provides a comprehensive suite of tools for SEO, content marketing, competitor research, PPC, and social media marketing. Trusted by over 10 million marketing professionals worldwide, Semrush offers insights and solutions to enhance online visibility and drive measurable results.About FrucallFrucall is a trusted source for the latest deals and promotions across various industries. Committed to helping consumers make informed purchasing decisions, Frucall provides up-to-date information on discounts, sales events.

