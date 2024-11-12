Aspen Dental® Celebrates 20 Years Of Its Practice Ownership Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Practice Ownership Program has been a cornerstone of Aspen Dental's proven model, fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of clinicians since 2004.



CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Aspen is celebrating a major milestone: the 20th anniversary of its Practice Ownership Program (POP), a pioneering model that empowers dentists to become successful business owners. The program provides clinicians with a structured, clear path to practice ownership and an opportunity to build equity in their own practice with the backing of a team of experts to support the non-clinical aspects of the business.

"Looking back, the decision to launch the Practice Ownership Program back in 2004 was the single most important decision we've made in the history of the business," said Bob Fontana, chairman and CEO of TAG – The Aspen Group. "We knew early on that in order to grow Aspen Dental into a national platform, we needed to create a model that fundamentally met the needs of the providers whose practices we support, with an ownership program that enabled them to achieve their long-term career goals. Watching hundreds of dentists grow from associates to single-practice owners, and eventually multi-practice owners, has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career."

Aspen Dental has been a leader in the dental industry for more than 25 years, demonstrating how dentists can excel as both clinical leaders, delivering the highest standard of care, and as entrepreneurs and business owners.

A league of their OWN

The number of practice owners within the Aspen Dental network has more than doubled over the past decade. Today, there are 277 Aspen Dental practice owners and 137 partners. In 2014, the 10th anniversary of the program, there were just 85 practice owners and 14 partners.

"Twenty years ago, when Bob approached me about being one of the first dentists to take the leap into practice ownership with Aspen Dental, I never could have imagined the journey it would take me on," reflected Dr. Iswara Parvathaneni, who, together with his dentist partners, owns seven Aspen Dental locations in the Finger Lakes region and Western New York.

Continued Dr. Parvathaneni, "It's been an immensely successful decision. The model has enabled me and hundreds of dentists just like me to not just own our own practice but do it with the support of a team of experts backing us up every single day with non-clinical support services. I get to do what I love – focus on clinical care – while a support team takes care of the administrative things I don't like to do. I'm so grateful for the support and vision the program provided to me, and I'm proud of how it's shaped the next generation of dentists."

Practice Owners also serve as mentors for the next generation of dental professionals, guiding them on their own journey to ownership. At its annual Leadership Retreat this year, Aspen Dental celebrated the 20th anniversary of the program by showcasing letters written by mentees to the practice owners who mentored them.

"You have an extraordinary gift for embracing each doctor's unique strengths and helping both the doctors and the business thrive," wrote Dr. Neelam Attri in a letter to her mentor and partner, Dr. Shekhar Gupta. "The autonomy you gave me as an associate and then as a managing clinical director led me to become one of your partner doctors. After 12 years as partners, I can confidently say that our bond has only grown stronger."

"You've taken me under your wing, and in doing so, you've shown me the kind of leadership that isn't just about guiding a practice-it's about nurturing a community, building lasting relationships, and striving for excellence," wrote Dr. Tirzah Elliot in a letter to her mentor, Dr. Jere Gillan. "Over the years, you've done more than just help me advance my clinical expertise or navigate the complexities of practice ownership. You've been a true mentor, offering support that has had a profound impact on both my professional and personal life."

Watch this video

to hear more letters from practice owners to their mentors.

Aspen Dental's commitment to doctors, their professional growth, and the communities they serve is at the heart of the Practice Ownership Program's success. As it celebrates 20 years, Aspen Dental looks forward to continuing to empower dentists to take ownership of their careers and provide high-quality care to patients across the nation.

For more information about the Practice Ownership Program or to start your journey with Aspen Dental, visit href="" rel="nofollow" aspendental

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,100+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental , and follow us on Facebook , X

(formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aspen Dental®

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED