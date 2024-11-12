(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Info-Tech Research Group's newly released

AI Trends 2025 report provides essential insights into the future of AI strategy, the rapid growth of the AI ecosystem, emerging regulatory landscapes, and the critical challenges posed by deepfake technology. The comprehensive report, based on insights from nearly 1,000 IT leaders, offers actionable steps to harness AI's potential while maintaining security and compliance.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As artificial intelligence (AI) continues its exponential expansion across industries, organizations are increasingly challenged to deploy AI responsibly and strategically. Info-Tech Research Group's newly published AI Trends 2025 report provides critical guidance on Responsible AI, governance, and organizational policies necessary to drive value from AI initiatives. The global research and advisory firm's report emphasizes the importance of managing AI as a core element of organizational strategy and offers actionable steps for effective AI implementation.

Info-Tech Research Group's newly released AI Trends 2025 report provides essential insights into the future of AI strategy, the rapid growth of the AI ecosystem, emerging regulatory landscapes, and the critical challenges posed by deepfake technology.

Drawing on Info-Tech's Future of IT 2025 survey, which collected responses from nearly 1,000 IT decision-makers worldwide, the AI Trends 2025 report presents a comprehensive view of the global AI landscape. Survey participants represented key regions, including the United States, Canada, APAC, and Europe, spanning 17 industries such as financial services, healthcare, government, and manufacturing. This extensive data provides valuable insight into AI's impact across sectors.

"With AI's role expanding in every aspect of business, developing an AI strategy that is aligned with the organization's strategy and goals is more important than ever,"

says Bill Wong , lead author of the report and research fellow at Info-Tech Research Group. "Our AI Trends 2025 report emphasizes that to truly leverage AI's potential, organizations need to build frameworks that drive improved business outcomes while aligning to Responsible AI principles and regulatory compliance. The structured approach will help organizations drive sustainable value from AI while managing its associated risks and organizational impact responsibly."

According to Info-Tech's research findings, despite growing enthusiasm, many organizations are in the early stages of AI strategy development, with limited skills and infrastructure in place. In fact, 41% of surveyed organizations are currently developing an AI strategy, while 26% plan to integrate AI within broader IT and business strategies rather than as a standalone initiative. These insights highlight the need for robust frameworks that address governance, data management, and alignment with business goals to fully harness AI's transformative potential.

The AI Trends 2025

Report Identifies Four Central Trends That Will Shape AI Adoption in the Year Ahead

As organizations consider how best to navigate these challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities, Info-Tech's AI Trends 2025 report identifies four central trends shaping AI adoption in the year ahead:

While 41% of organizations are actively developing an AI strategy, 26% plan to integrate AI within existing IT and business plans, highlighting the need for clear strategic alignment. Info-Tech suggests that successful AI strategies need to be aligned with corporate goals and objectives. This alignment includes AI strategic principles to guide investments and identified business drivers from the key stakeholders to guide the selection and prioritization of proposed AI initiatives.The AI ecosystem is rapidly scaling, with AI development tools being one of the fastest-growing categories. Organizations must evaluate diverse tools for alignment with organizational objectives, assessing factors like integration complexity, stakeholder support, and value for AI-driven outcomes. Generative AI is a high-demand area, with many organizations preferring to access generative AI through embedded SaaS applications or APIs.As AI adoption continues to grow, so does the regulatory landscape. The EU AI Act, a risk-based regulatory framework, is expected to set global standards, emphasizing privacy, security, and responsible use of AI. Info-Tech advises that organizations should anticipate that regulations like these will shape global AI policies and prepare for what is to come. Governance challenges-such as data management, model accuracy, and integration-will prompt organizations to seek external guidance from vendors and consultants for best practices.: The rise of deepfakes and AI-powered cyber threats presents significant challenges. Deepfake technology risks public trust, facilitates fraud, and threatens data integrity, highlighting the need for robust verification and cybersecurity measures. To manage these risks, the firm urges organizations to implement training, authentication protocols, and ongoing oversight to protect data integrity and organizational reputation.

Governance gaps and skill shortages remain significant barriers to scaling AI effectively and responsibly due to a lack of the necessary AI and data management expertise required to advance AI initiatives. Robust governance frameworks are also often missing, which complicates efforts to manage AI's operational complexities and disruptive impact. The firm advises that establishing these frameworks is essential for secure, compliant, and Responsible AI adoption across industries in 2025 and beyond.

As organizations work to address governance and skill gaps, selecting suitable AI vendor solutions introduces another set of challenges. Privacy and security are top priorities, with model accuracy, reliability, and cost-effectiveness also critical considerations. The complexity of selecting and prioritizing AI solutions adds another layer of difficulty as organizations strive to implement solutions that deliver both efficiency and value while aligning with strategic goals.

With organizations and their IT teams watching the horizon and preparing to navigate what 2025 will bring, Info-Tech's

AI Trends 2025 report offers a data-backed blueprint for how organizations can start to create more structured approaches to AI that will open the doors for enhanced innovation, improved operational efficiency, and responsible AI use. This strategic foundation will enable IT leaders to navigate AI's rapid evolution confidently and sustainably for the years to come.

Download and read the full

AI Trends 2025

report for more insights on the year ahead.

For media inquiries or interview requests with Bill Wong, lead author of the 2025 report and an expert on AI trends, please contact

[email protected] .

