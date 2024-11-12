Associates In Gastroenterology Highlights Commitment To Patient Care And Preventive Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associates in Gastroenterology (AiG), a leading gastroenterology practice serving the Greater Nashville area, highlights its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional patient care. With a focus on comprehensive digestive services, AiG continues to expand its reach and expertise to meet the growing needs of the community.

Dr. Kevin Finnegan , a Gastroenterologist at AiG, emphasizes the practice's commitment to patient-centered care: "At AiG, we believe that every patient deserves personalized, compassionate care. Our team of experienced Providers are dedicated to diagnosing and treating a wide range of digestive disorders, always putting our patient first."

AiG places a strong emphasis on preventive care, particularly regarding colon cancer screening. Dr. Jocelyne Miller , another physician at the practice, stresses the importance of regular screenings: "Colon cancer is highly preventable with regular screenings. We strongly encourage individuals ages forty-five and older to schedule their colonoscopy. Early detection can save lives, and we're here to make the process as comfortable and efficient as possible."

The practice proudly announces its continued growth with the addition of Dr. Aswathi Chandran , a dual board-certified gastroenterologist with extensive training, who brings her expertise in managing complex GI issues and patient-centered approach to AiG. This expansion allows the practice to increase access to care and reduce wait times for appointments, reinforcing AiG's commitment to patient excellence.

As Associates in Gastroenterology continues to grow and evolve, the practice remains steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional care, foster patient education, and promote overall digestive health in the Greater Nashville community. The practice is currently accepting new patients with minimal wait times at their three locations .

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit or call the AiG team at 615-885-1093.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Maria Khan

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Associates in Gastroenterology

