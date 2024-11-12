NS Nanotech Appoints John Bayne To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Bayne, a former senior vice president and general manager at Corning, Inc., brings more than three decades of experience to NS Nanotech at a time when it is readying multiple innovations for commercial markets.

A former senior executive at Corning, Inc., John Bayne brings decades of experience in product innovation and strategic global growth to NS Nanotech.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NS Nanotech , Inc., a developer of gallium-nitride semiconductors for displays and UVC disinfection applications, today announced the appointment of John Bayne to its board of directors. A former senior vice president and general manager at Corning, Inc., Bayne brings more than three decades of experience in product innovation and strategic global growth to NS Nanotech at a time when it is readying multiple innovations for commercial markets.At Corning, Bayne led the company's multibillion-dollar Mobile Consumer Electronics Division, which included both Corning® Gorilla® Glass, a groundbreaking product used in billions of smartphones and consumer electronics worldwide, and High Purity Fused Silica (HPFS), which is used in the manufacture and inspection of semiconductors. Previously, he served as vice president and general manager of Corning's high performance displays group focusing on specialty glass for high-resolution LCDs and new OLED displays. And his global business development experience includes three years spent in China, where he served as president of Corning's display technologies division.“We are thrilled to welcome John Bayne to the NS Nanotech board of directors,” said Seth Coe-Sullivan, CEO and cofounder.“His extensive experience launching innovative products, developing high-performance teams, and driving strategic growth in competitive international markets will be invaluable as we continue to expand and commercialize our cutting-edge nanowire LEDs and UVC semiconductor technologies.”Bayne holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University, a master's degree in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He currently serves on the board of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and The Guthrie Clinic, where he is dedicated to improving the communities in which he works and lives.About NS NanotechNS Nanotech, Inc., founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, develops gallium-nitride nanowire LEDs for visible displays based on exclusive licenses to patent portfolios owned by the University of Michigan and McGill University. The company also develops UVC semiconductors for disinfection applications. In addition to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, NS Nanotech operates an R&D center in Montreal, Canada, in collaboration with research scientists at McGill University.

