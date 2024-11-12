Couple Launches AI Matchmaker: Revolutionizing Dating With Cutting-Edge Video And AI Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era marked by fleeting social interactions and swipe culture,

Couple is revolutionizing the dating landscape with the launch of AI Matchmaker. This innovative uses patented and blends speed-dating interactions with advanced artificial intelligence to create matches that resonate with users on a deeply personal level, going beyond traditional algorithms.

"Our goal was to create something that brings back genuine human connection to dating," said Ryan Beswick, founder and CEO of Couple. "AI Matchmaker doesn't just pair people based on shared interests-it learns their unique chemistry, romantic traits, and preferences to foster matches that feel real."

AI Matchmaker analyzes video interactions, capturing tone of voice, micro-expressions, and body language.

AI Matchmaker stands out with its ability to analyze video speed-dating interactions, capturing subtle cues like tone of voice, micro-expressions, and body language. This data is used to build comprehensive compatibility profiles, technically known as "compatibility vectors," ensuring that matches reflect authentic, human-centered connections. With its patented technology, Couple solidifies its position as a trailblazer in AI-driven matchmaking, offering an unparalleled approach to modern dating.

To celebrate this groundbreaking launch, Couple is hosting an exclusive singles launch celebration at Houston Hall in New York City on November 21, 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to view demos of AI Matchmaker and meet representatives who can explain the technology's unique features, all while enjoying complimentary drinks. This event reflects Couple's commitment to fostering genuine human connections in an increasingly digital world.

In an age dominated by superficial interactions, AI Matchmaker brings a refreshing change. Users have expressed growing excitement for this new feature, eager to see how it will deepen the dating experience they already enjoy. "This is more than just matching-it's about understanding people on a meaningful level and setting the stage for real, lasting connections," said Tom Conway, product lead on AI Matchmaker, reflecting the anticipation that's been building within the Couple community.

