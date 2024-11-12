STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
Date
11/12/2024 12:01:05 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Company Announcement
No. 03/2024
Copenhagen, 12 November 2024
STG Global Finance B.V. - Interim consolidated financial statements of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
On 12 November 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 30 September 2024.
The company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published interim report is available at: .
Fo r further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or ...
Attachments
STG Group Finance - Company Announcement no 3 2024
Interim report Q3 2024
MENAFN12112024004107003653ID1108877552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.