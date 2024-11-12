عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From November 04Th To November 08Th, 2024


11/12/2024 12:01:05 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, November 12th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 04 th to November 08 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From November 04th to November 08th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 04/11/2024 FR0000125486 85 000 103,310505 XPAR
VINCI 04/11/2024 FR0000125486 40 000 103,247763 CEUX
VINCI 05/11/2024 FR0000125486 80 000 102,308139 XPAR
VINCI 05/11/2024 FR0000125486 45 000 102,316331 CEUX
VINCI 06/11/2024 FR0000125486 90 923 102,200200 XPAR
VINCI 06/11/2024 FR0000125486 50 611 102,166600 CEUX
VINCI 06/11/2024 FR0000125486 14 466 101,825900 TQEX
VINCI 07/11/2024 FR0000125486 74 135 101,154900 XPAR
VINCI 07/11/2024 FR0000125486 36 096 101,208500 CEUX
VINCI 07/11/2024 FR0000125486 11 769 101,191400 TQEX
VINCI 08/11/2024 FR0000125486 77 750 100,597500 XPAR
VINCI 08/11/2024 FR0000125486 34 356 100,672200 CEUX
VINCI 08/11/2024 FR0000125486 12 710 100,52010 TQEX
TOTAL 652 816 101,9236

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 04 11 24 to 08 11 24vGB

