American Skin Association Celebrates National Healthy Skin Month

The nonprofit surveyed more than 800 doctors to develop the Seven Principles for a Life Course of Healthy Skin

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- November is National Healthy Skin Month, and American Skin Association (ASA)-the nation's premier nonprofit dedicated to skin research and education-is taking this month to remind everyone of seven principles for healthy skin. Through its Education Council, ASA has developed these invaluable guidelines for people of all ages to protect their and quality of life, now and in the future.

By surveying more than 800 dermatologists, family practitioners and pediatricians about what they believe are the most important tips for a life course of healthy skin, ASA has collected seven critically important rules for protecting skin health.

For National Healthy Skin Month, American Skin Association is reminding everyone of 7 principles for healthy skin.

The Seven Principles for a Life Course of Healthy Skin are:

Limit time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., apply broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, wear sun-protective clothing, and avoid tanning beds and similar artificial tanning devices entirely.that includes regular water intake, sleep and exercise. Do not smoke.once a year or as needed., and report concerning changes in skin condition and/or color to your dermatologist or health care professional as soon as possible., especially after bathing or showering., hair and nails by giving gentle and constant attention to avoid irritation.. To avoid infection and scarring, never pick or squeeze blemishes.

"Each National Healthy Skin Month, we are reminded how important it is to prioritize skin health," said ASA Chair Howard P. Milstein. "With these seven principles, we can help those of all ages protect and care for their skin."

American Skin Association brings together patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists to fight against a wide range of skin diseases like melanoma and skin cancer. By especially focusing on education for children and teenagers, ASA hopes to ingrain healthy skin practices early on to prevent problems like skin cancer later in life.

About American Skin Association

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over nearly four decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established as a 501(c)(3) organization to serve the now more than 100 million Americans (one-third of the U.S. population) afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health - particularly among children - and drive public awareness about skin disease.

For more information, visit americanskin .

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2024 Platinum Seal of Transparency and the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

Media Contact

Kathleen Reichert

American Skin Association

917-538-5731

[email protected]

SOURCE American Skin Association

