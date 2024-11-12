Bloom Healthcare Achieves Industry-Leading Results In ACO REACH Model For 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gross Medicare Savings of 24.6% and Top Performer in Quality for High-Needs Patients

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Healthcare is proud to announce its industry-leading performance in the ACO REACH (Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health) model for Performance Year 2023. Bloom achieved a remarkable gross savings rate of 24.6%, which means that healthcare costs for Bloom's ACO patients were nearly 25% below the spending targets set by Medicare. For the second consecutive year, Bloom was also the top-performing High Needs ACO on quality, scoring above the 98th percentile in all ACO REACH outcomes measures.

These results are more than just a financial success-they represent real, tangible benefits for our patients and their families. By focusing on patient-centered, home-based care, Bloom Healthcare ensures that more seniors can remain in the comfort of their own homes, avoid hospital stays, and receive comprehensive, individualized care. Our model not only improves health outcomes but also significantly enhances quality of life and reduces the burden on families.

“Our exceptional results on both quality and savings metrics prove that bringing compassionate, individualized care to our patients who are most in need can meaningfully improve their quality of life while reducing strain on the Medicare program,” said Dr. Tom Lally, CEO of Bloom Healthcare. "This impact is a testament to the dedication of our team and the importance of bringing innovative care home."

Quality Results Driving Patient Impact

Bloom's success is reflected in key quality metrics. In 2023, patients with complex chronic conditions under Bloom's care spent an average of 326.7 Days at Home , significantly higher than the program average. This placed Bloom in the 99.8th percentile for the Days at Home measure and directly reflects Bloom's success in keeping patients where they want to be-at home, surrounded by loved ones. Additionally, Bloom's unplanned hospital admissions rate was 25% lower than the average for other High Needs ACOs, further demonstrating the effectiveness of our comprehensive, coordinated care in reducing hospitalizations and improving patient outcomes.

Background on Bloom Healthcare

Bloom Healthcare is a leading provider of in-home primary care and hospice services for seniors with complex health needs, serving patients in Colorado and Texas. Bloom specializes in providing personalized, compassionate care that allows patients to age in place while receiving the highest quality medical attention. Through its innovative model of care, Bloom's interdisciplinary team of healthcare professionals-including primary care providers, care managers, and behavioral health staff-coordinates care across settings, helping to reduce hospitalizations, improve health outcomes, and enhance quality of life for patients and their families.

As a top performer in the ACO REACH model, Bloom exemplifies the power of value-based care in transforming healthcare for the most vulnerable populations. Bloom's focus on evidence-based care, personalized care coordination, and compassionate service allows us to meet the needs of patients with chronic illnesses, behavioral health conditions, and dementia-all from the comfort of their homes.

