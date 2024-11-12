UK Private Security Services Market Report 2024-2029: Lucrative Legislation - The Government's Protect Duty Will Fuel The Need For Private Security
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private Security Services in the UK - market Research Report (2014-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Over the five years through 2023-24, revenue is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 0.8% to £8.8 billion. Private security services have benefitted from public sector organisations outsourcing more security functions to private sector contractors because of low police officer numbers. Although the government has scaled up police funding and recruitment, stretched public sector resources have necessitated a continued transfer of security functions from the public sector to private security services.
Operators in this industry provide guard and patrol services, armoured car services, and polygraph and finger print services. They also pick up and deliver money, and offer security shredding of information on any media. The industry excludes public order and safety activities.
Key Topics Covered:
About this Industry
Industry Definition Main Activities Similar Industries Additional Resources
Industry at a Glance
Industry Performance
Executive Summary Key External Drivers Current Performance Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle
Products & Markets
Supply Chain Products & Services Major Markets Globalisation & Trade Business Locations
Competitive Landscape
Market Share Concentration Key Success Factors Cost Structure Benchmarks Barriers to Entry
Major Companies
Operating Conditions
Key Statistics
Industry Data Annual Change Key Ratios
Jargon & Glossary
