Melbicom Launches Vmesh: Scalable Private Networks For VPS In 17 Global Locations

Melbicom Announces Intra-Region Private for VPS, Offering Secure, Low-Latency Connections and Unlimited Scalability in the Era of Microservices

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Melbicom, a prominent network operator and hosting provider, today announced the launch of vMesh , an innovative private networking service designed to meet the growing demands of businesses embracing microservices architecture. Available immediately across 17 global locations spanning the US, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, vMesh offers unparalleled scalability, security, and performance for Cloud Linux VPS environments.

Addressing the Booming Market's Networking Needs

“With the rapid adoption of Microservices and Kubernetes, traditional networking solutions fall short in meeting modern scalability and security demands,” said Vincent Royant, Chief Marketing Officer at Melbicom.“We've engineered vMesh to fill this gap-a powerful, scalable, and flexible network solution that empowers companies to fully leverage the affordable benefits of microservices architecture without compromising on security or performance.”

According to industry reports, the global microservices architecture market is projected to nearly triple by 2029 to $4.7 billion, with a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This explosive growth highlights the pressing need for secure and scalable networking infrastructure. vMesh positions Melbicom at the forefront of this trend, offering a solution that meets current market demands while being adaptable for future advancements.



Key Benefits of Melbicom's vMesh Private Network

vMesh revolutionizes the network infrastructure by offering:

.Unique Reach: With data centers in 17 strategic locations, businesses can deploy critical applications closer to end-users, reducing latency and improving user experience.

.Enhanced Security: The private network ensures that data remains within a secure environment, reducing the attack surface, which is critical for businesses handling sensitive information or with strict network isolation policies.

.Cost-Effective Scalability: Unlimited traffic and virtually unlimited internal IPs mean businesses can grow without the fear of escalating costs.

.Premium Performance: Leveraging a 1 Gbit/s low-latency Layer 2 intra-DC connection, vMesh provides high-speed data transfer, essential for real-time applications.



Availability and Integration

The vMesh Private Network service is now available to all Melbicom customers. For more information on how vMesh can transform your network architecture, visit Melbicom's official website .

About Melbicom

Melbicom is a global leader in web hosting and IT infrastructure, offering a wide range of services including cloud hosting, dedicated servers, and custom IT solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Melbicom is committed to providing its clients with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

