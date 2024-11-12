IDEMIA Public Security Launches New Self-Service Kiosks At Tennessee Driver Service Centers To Reduce Customer Wait Times

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tennessee residents can conveniently use IDEMIA's SMART-E Kiosks to quickly and efficiently complete many drivers license transactions

RESTON, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA Public Security North America, the market-leading provider of solutions for Motor Vehicle Agencies, in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS), has launched their new self-service kiosks at Tennessee Driver Service Centers to reduce customer wait times.

Tennessee residents can use IDEMIA's SMART-E Kiosks to complete many drivers license transactions, including renewing or replacing a duplicate driver's license or ID card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met.

IDEMIA's next generation kiosk, the SMART-E, has been redesigned for motor vehicle agencies, offering self-service options built on the same industry-leading browser-based Web Enrollment platform used by examiners to capture customer data, photo, signature, and payment. With cloud-hosted Issuance 360 Back Office providing integration with the State System of Record on the backend, users can enjoy a seamless solution that spans industry-leading customer service at examiner workstations, and flexible and efficient self-service, along with many great benefits:



Easy to Use and ADA Compliant: Easy-to-follow instructions over two screens for dynamic workflow and privacy protection. ADA-compliant audio navigation via speaker or audio jack.

Flexible Placement: Easily deployed wherever power and ethernet connection are available, with option of space-saving, back-to-back arrangement.

Configurable Workflow: Offers flexibility to be used with agent assistance ("Attended Mode") or as self-service ("Unattended Mode").

ICAO-Compliant Photos with Automatic Height Adjustment: Photo capture for seated or standing customers with 13MP autofocus camera. Automatically crops to ICAO and AAMVA standards and performs ICAO quality compliance check. Upfront Eligibility Check: Uses 1:1 facial recognition to compare against photo on file and determine eligibility for self-service transactions.

"We are excited about the added flexibility and convenience the new self-service kiosks will provide for Tennesseans," said TDOSHS

Commissioner Jeff

Long. "Citizens can complete many Driver Services transactions at one of these new kiosks, which will help reduce wait times at Driver Services Centers."

"We are thrilled to launch our new self-service kiosks in the state of Tennessee," shared Donnie Scott, CEO, IDEMIA Public Security North America. "With our commitment to serve Motor Vehicle agencies across the country, we are excited to bring this solution to help Tennessee Driver Services Centers bring an efficient, convenient, and seamless experience to their customers who come into their offices."



In addition to IDEMIA's self-service kiosks, IDEMIA serves Tennessee residents with other advanced DMV solutions, including mobile travel case, physical driver's licenses, facial recognition, remote web test, proctor ID (at home testing), and front office/capture equipment. On top of IDEMIA's advanced DMV solutions, IDEMIA also provides Tennessee residents access to statewide enrollment services, Automated Fingerprint ID System (AFIS), LiveScan Devices, Morpho/Mobile IDent 2.0, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Checkpoint Identity Authentication, and TSA PreCheck. To learn more about IDEMIA's market-leading DMV solutions, click here .

About IDEMIA Public Security North America

IDEMIA Public Security North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer - helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute's passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA's facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.

Learn more at / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

