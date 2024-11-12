Tiger Pistol's New Playbook Helps Franchises Overcome Inflation And Drive Profitability Through Local Advertising

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Providing Franchises with Cost-Saving Strategies, "Overcoming Inflation: A Playbook for Maximizing Franchise Profitability Through Local Advertising" Offers Proven Methods for Reducing Costs, Increasing Engagement, and Boosting ROI

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Tiger Pistol , the most advanced local advertising platform, today announced the release of its latest playbook: "Overcoming Inflation: A Playbook for Maximizing Franchise Profitability Through Local Advertising." This essential resource equips franchises with actionable strategies to combat rising operational costs and maintain profitability by leveraging cost-efficient local advertising across major digital platforms.

Overcoming Inflation: A Playbook for Maximizing Franchise Profitability Through Local Advertising

Franchises are facing rising costs, but smart local advertising strategies can help them maintain profitability and drive engagement. Tiger Pistol's guide provides insights into using automation, budget flexibility, and targeted campaigns across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Amazon Ads to reduce marketing expenses and reach local audiences effectively, maximizing every advertising dollar and strengthening customer connections.

As outlined in the 2024 IFA Annual Franchise Report, nearly nine in ten franchisees report feeling the pressures of inflation, with four in five experiencing reduced business earnings. Tiger Pistol's new playbook offers franchisees effective solutions for navigating these challenges, providing insights into targeted, local advertising techniques that reduce marketing costs and increase engagement with local consumers.

"With inflation continuing to drive up expenses, cost-efficient advertising has become a necessity for franchises," said Sarah Cucchiara, VP of Business Development at Tiger Pistol. "Our playbook shows how franchises can use local digital advertising to keep marketing costs low while increasing profitability and performance. By automating campaigns and utilizing data-driven targeting, franchisees can reach the right audience with minimal waste."

Cost-Efficient Campaign Management: Learn how automated local advertising minimizes the time and resources spent on campaign creation, allowing franchisees to focus on their core business.

Flexible Budgeting Across Platforms: Discover budgeting strategies tailored to each platform, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Amazon Ads, to reach local audiences without high costs.

Targeted Local Engagement: Explore advanced targeting options that increase foot traffic and customer loyalty by delivering personalized ads to specific communities. Franchisee Empowerment and Transparency: Understand how to support franchisees with user-friendly tools and transparent reporting, building trust and maximizing participation in local marketing efforts.

"Our playbook is designed to empower franchisees with practical tools and insights for a challenging economy," added Cucchiara. "With the right local advertising strategies, franchises can stay competitive, connect with their communities, and turn inflationary challenges into growth opportunities."

"Overcoming Inflation: A Playbook for Maximizing Franchise Profitability Through Local Advertising" is available now for free

download. Franchise brand marketers are encouraged to explore this valuable resource to strengthen their local advertising efforts and maximize profitability.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is a premier local advertising platform designed to streamline and simplify localized advertising through the power of automation. With a focus on three core pillars - scale, simplicity, and performance - Tiger Pistol helps franchises, multi-location brands, and marketing resellers efficiently manage and optimize digital advertising campaigns. The platform automates complex tasks, allowing users to effortlessly execute large-scale, locally relevant campaigns across top digital channels like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Amazon. This automation not only enhances the ease of use but also drives superior advertising performance, making effective local marketing accessible to all levels of expertise. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol , or following on

Twitter ,

Facebook , or

LinkedIn .

Christina

Morell

Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Pistol

