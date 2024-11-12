VFAF Endorses Senator Rick Scott For Majority Leader Announced Robert Cornicelli President Veterans For America First

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rick Scott Veterans for America First endorsement

CPT Robert M. Cornicelli US (Ret)/Navy Veteran announces the endorsement of Senator Rick Scott for Majority Leader

- Christi Tasker VFAF Ambassador / Florida GOP Committeewoman MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for America First“Our Senate needs the proven leadership of Senator Rick Scott, who brought more than a million jobs to Florida as Governor. As the Senate majority leader, Senator Scott won't stand by and allow illegal immigrants to take over our communities and harm our kids. Americans deserve the truth; Senator Scott is committed to stopping censorship and First Amendment rights violations. He won't back down to common sense pettiness by the far left. Say goodbye to men in women's sports. Senator Scott will lead the force to stop communist-owned companies from purchasing farmlands in America. As a longtime entrepreneur and business owner, Senator Scott knows how to bring more business and manufacturing back to produce more jobs and products in America. Our Veterans, servicemen, and all Americans need Senator Rick Scott to lead the force in the Senate to put Americans First.” said Christi TaskerFlorida GOP Committeewoman & VFAF National AmbassadorFor the entire endorsement statement and editorial by Robert Cornicelli president Veterans for America First visit:In other VFAF NEWS:The Veterans for America First production team has released their third documentary film "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" in partnership with Jared Craig L-Strategies executive producer.VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement is the third film by the national veteran's organization. The first film "The Fall of Deceit" was released in 2023 and the second film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis" was released earlier this year.The film features the Veterans for America First national leadership team of Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Elizabeth Helgelien, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig and Berney Flowers in a producer role.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage, "VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival."VFAF Veterans for Trump: The Movement" is streaming on the organizational website VFAF and is available for free public screenings by contacting ...The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement:VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

Veterans for America First organizational promo reel

