RS Partners With Omega Engineering To Expand Product Portfolio

RS customers now have access to the Omega Engineering product portfolio, which offers a wide variety of internationally trusted and field-proven process measurement and control solutions, including sensing, control, and monitoring technologies.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, is proud to announce its newest supplier, Omega Engineering.

Omega Engineering, , part of the DwyerOmega family of brands, is a leading international, integrated, single-source supplier of highly engineered products and customized solutions for industrial process measurement and control applications, including sensing, control, and monitoring technologies. The company was founded in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1962 by Betty Ruth Hollander, a 32-year-old mother of four who began making ultra-fine-gauge thermocouples, which weren't commercially available at the time, at her kitchen table by night and making and mailing flyers, conducting sales calls, and shipping the products by day. Since then, Omega Engineering has established a strong brand identity squarely rooted in its founders' core principles - an uncompromised commitment to total customer satisfaction, the dignity of every individual, and continuous improvement - and evidenced by its high levels of repeat business and distinguished reputation for providing an exceptional customer experience and connecting challenges to solutions to satisfy customers' evolving needs.

Omega Engineering products from RS solve common manufacturing, energy, utility, facility, and intralogistics challenges.

"Omega Engineering, a brand of DwyerOmega, is committed to providing unparallelled sensing, control, and monitoring expertise to connect challenges to solutions globally," said John Grimm, Director of National Distribution Accounts for DwyerOmega. "Our partnership with RS reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience as we establish ourselves as the leading global provider of advanced measurement solutions."

The new Omega Engineering product portfolio available at RS will provide RS customers in the process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing, energy and utilities, and facilities and intralogistics industries with an even broader selection of trusted, field-proven solutions for both common and evolving challenges related to temperature, pressure, flow, force, and strain, as well as the IIoT.

Omega Engineering solutions now available at RS include:



More than 5,600 sensors , including a vast selection of temperature sensors , as well as sensor accessories, pressure sensors, flow sensors, load cells, linear transducers, thermistors, and board-mount sensors.

More than 1,900 wire, cable , and connector products, including a broad selection of wire in addition to cable management solutions and cable assemblies. More than 540 industrial controls essential for executing and automating a wide range of industrial processes, including controllers and accessories , panel meters, and signal conditioners.

The new RS Omega Engineering product portfolio also offers customers a variety of



Parts and accessories for control cabinets and industrial racks

Rotary switches

Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and development tools

Test and measurement solutions , including testers, thermometers, and calibrators

High-temperature chemical-set cements for electric heaters and temperature sensors

Hardware , including heater hook-up wire accessories and DIN rail standoff brackets PC data acquisition systems used to collect, process, store, and visualize data from sensors and other measurement devices

"We're very pleased about our new partnership with Omega Engineering, and we're proud to provide our customers with easy access to their highly engineered sensing, control, and monitoring solutions optimized for industrial process measurement and control applications extending throughout the industrial manufacturing industry," said Gary Guess, Product Portfolio Manager at RS Americas.

To learn more about Omega Engineering and its portfolio of sensing, control, and monitoring solutions engineered for use in industrial process measurement and control applications, please click the embedded links above, contact

your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team . For more information about and expert insights into sensing , industrial control , motion control , and monitoring

technologies, please visit the links embedded here to access relevant selections from our RS Expert Advice series

of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts.

About RS

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate more efficiently and sustainably.

We stock over 800,000 industrial and associated electronic products and list an additional five million, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers. This extensive range supports 1.1 million customers in maintaining, repairing, and operating industrial equipment. With a technically led and digitally enabled approach, we are enhancing customer experience, delivering operational excellence, and simplifying the supply chain at every step.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit

or connect with us on LinkedIn

or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO

products. For more information, please visit

or connect with us via social media on Facebook ,

X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

