Revolution And Blueprint Sports Form Strategic Partnership To Maximize NIL Opportunities For Student-Athletes

Collaboration offers brands, academic institutions, and student-athletes an innovative, comprehensive approach to navigating the rapidly evolving NIL landscape

CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rEvolution , the global leader in sports marketing, and Blueprint Sports

(BPSE), the leader of full-service Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) solutions, have formed a strategic partnership to expand NIL opportunities in the fast-evolving college athletics landscape. This collaboration combines the strengths of each company to offer brands, academic institutions, and student-athletes the most comprehensive NIL solution in the market.

In 2024, Blueprint Sports raised and distributed over $50 million in NIL earnings for NCAA student-athletes across its 25+ collectives, marking a significant milestone in empowering college athletes nationwide. Supporting more than 25 universities, including 12 Power Five institutions, Blueprint has established itself as a leader in NIL solutions. With 23 years of leadership in sports marketing, rEvolution brings unparalleled expertise in brand partnerships and college sports. Together, this partnership enables rEvolution and Blueprint to offer a powerful, full-service NIL solution that supports compliance, maximizes opportunities, and ensures success for brands, institutions, and student-athletes alike.

"We are in a critical inflection point for college athletics. We believe this collaboration will set a new standard for what is possible in the NIL era. Our collaboration with Blueprint Sports represents another step forward for rEvolution in the NIL space," said Larry Mann, Executive Vice President and Partner, rEvolution. "rEvolution will drive meaningful opportunities for academic institutions and student-athletes through our work with global brands."

"College athletics' presents unique opportunities for brands," said Rob Sine, CEO of Blueprint Sports. "Our partnership with rEvolution combines significant resources, extensive industry knowledge, and proven track records of success in the NIL space to provide a forward-facing solution for an industry undergoing tremendous change. Together, we will increasingly maximize the positive impact of NIL in the college landscape."

Key initiatives include:



Comprehensive NIL campaigns showcasing student-athletes and brand collaborations.

Educational programs-both virtual and in-person-offering business-of-sports insights. Tailored engagement strategies fostering long-term, responsible relationships between brands and student-athletes that generate lasting commercial value.

As the NIL market is projected to reach $1.67 billion by 2025, this partnership positions rEvolution and Blueprint Sports at the forefront of the evolving NIL space.

About rEvolution

rEvolution is a global, fully independent and integrated sports marketing agency comprised of industry experts in consulting and business strategy alongside marketing and creative specialists who produce award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and rights holders throughout the sports industry. Simply put, we connect brands with fans to drive business performance. For more information, visit revolutionworld .

About Blueprint Sports

Since 2021, Blueprint Sports Agency has facilitated over $70 million in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) earnings for NCAA student-athletes. We navigate the complexities of modern college athletics with a comprehensive and user-friendly solution that sets the standard for NIL and sports marketing. Our expertise includes raising commercial NIL funds, managing complex contracts, streamlining payments, and providing data-driven budget solutions.

Choosing Blueprint Sports means partnering with a leader dedicated to empowering student-athletes and transforming college sports. Our management team has over 75 years of experience across the Pac-12 Conference, IMG, Learfield, and professional sports, positioning us uniquely to support your NIL operations. For more information, visit

blueprintsports

or its pages on

Facebook ,

Instagram , Linkedin , and X .



