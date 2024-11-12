HORNBLOWER GROUP APPOINTS CYRUS KELLEY AS SVP OF FINANCIAL PLANNING AND ANALYSIS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hornblower Group today announced that Cyrus Kelley has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Planning and Analysis. Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Frank Dunsford, Kelley will lead the company's financial strategy, overseeing budgeting, forecasting and financial reporting.

A people-first finance leader, Kelley has more than two decades of experience delivering profitable sales growth for billion-dollar brands. Most recently, Kelley was Vice President of Finance and Strategy at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. Playing a pivotal role on the senior leadership team, Kelley partnered with the CEO to develop a comprehensive "North Star" strategy that significantly enhanced guest satisfaction and improved team member retention. Under his leadership, Red Robin experienced a 33 percent increase in profitability in 2023.

Prior to Red Robin, Kelley held several leadership roles over his seventeen-year tenure at Darden Restaurants, where he drove strategy and analytics for key brands like LongHorn Steakhouse. His efforts resulted in 23 consecutive quarters of same-restaurant sales growth and numerous successful initiatives that transformed underperforming markets into thriving operations.

"Having a proven talent like Cyrus join us to build our FP&A team will give us a distinct advantage as the experience leader in the maritime transportation industry," Hornblower Group CEO Mike Flaskey said. "Our commitment is to build a best-in-class FP&A team and become even more data driven in our decision making. Cyrus will also help shape our company strategy, something that he has done successfully for other brands."

Kelley has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Liberty University.

"With its incredible portfolio of iconic water and land experiences, I'm honored to join Hornblower's talented team," Kelley said. "I'm eager to support sales growth across our brands while executing meaningful initiatives to lead our company into the future."

Kelley will join Hornblower Group's growing executive team in its Orlando, Fla., office, which includes Flaksey, Chief People Officer Michelle Mason and Senior Vice President of Sales Tony Walker.

About Hornblower Group

Hornblower Group is a global leader in experiences and transportation. Spanning a 100-year history, Hornblower Group's portfolio of international offerings includes water-based experiences (dining and sightseeing cruises), land-based experiences (walking tours and food tours) and ferry and transportation services. City Experiences, Hornblower Group's premier experience division, offers land- and water-based experiences as well as ferry and transportation services. Hornblower Marine, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group, provides vessel outhaul and maintenance services at Bridgeport Boatworks in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Additionally, Anchor Operating System, LLC, a subsidiary of Hornblower Group and independent entity, provides reservation, ticketing, and website integration services for clients in the transportation, tourism, and entertainment industries. Today, Hornblower Group's global portfolio covers a dozen countries and territories, over 50 U.S. cities and serves more than 20 million guests annually. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Hornblower Group's additional corporate offices reside in Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; and across Ontario, Canada. Majority ownership of Hornblower is with funds managed by investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP). For more information, visit hornblowercorp .

