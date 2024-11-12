Sobot Introduces Its All-In-One Solution At GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Integrate various channels and businesses' internal systems in Sobot's united

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobot attended the GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai in October, 2024. As one of the largest exhibitions in the world, GITEXT Global connects all participants with leaders, global governments, innovative startups, expert investors and corporate buyers. Sobot actively engaged in this prominent tech event, showcasing its comprehensive customer contact solution to a global audience.

All Channels and Systems in One Platform

Continue Reading

"Sobot's all-in-one solution gets up close to your customers on every channel," said Andy Shao, regional general manager of Sobot in Southeast Asia. "Every step of customer contact can be much easier with Sobot's united platform."

Integration with Various Channels Ensures Customers' Convenience

Most enterprises leverage a variety of self-owned channels, including official websites, mobile apps, social media, and email to engage with their customers. Additionally, customers can often find their products on third-party platforms such as

Shopify, Amazon, and Walmart.

Businesses committed to excellent customer experience (CX) often provide a variety of channels for customer support, but ensuring ease of access across these channels can be challenging. Sobot's all-in-one solution enables businesses to seamlessly integrate both proprietary and third-party communication channels into a single customer service platform. This integration allows customers to easily connect with agents whenever and wherever assistance is needed. Additionally, Sobot supports multiple contact methods including online chat, voice, email, and more, enabling customers to receive help through their preferred channel and format.

United Workbench Promotes Efficient Work

Traditionally, agents of enterprises have to open various website pages at once to serve customers from different channels. But with

Sobot's all-in-one solution, agents can receive customers from various channels in Sobot's united platform, and their operation and answers can also be shown in the corresponding channels where customers enter. Such omnichannel two-way customer contact successfully improves service efficiency and convenience.

Besides external channels, Sobot also empowers enterprises to integrate the united platform with their internal systems, such as CRM, ERP, ticketing system and beyond. In this way, when agents receive customers in Sobot's platform, they can easily learn about their former information recorded by businesses and provide personalized service for them, enhancing the customer experience and realizing information and data connectivity.

Multifunctional Platform Facilitates Overall Management

Unlike other contact center providers who usually start with only a single product,

Sobot provides a comprehensive suite of tools at the very beginning of its business. Sobot realizes the multi-product integration in its all-in-one platform, combining chatbot, live chat, voice, ticketing system and more. This integration enables businesses to connect with customers through various channels without the need to purchase additional products incrementally.

Besides basic customer reception, Sobot's platform also supports data statistics and analysis. Administrators can monitor key metrics and make optimization on customer service strategies based on the statistics of over 300 indicators. Therefore, it's easy for administrators to see the general performance of all products in Sobot's united platform, which is helpful to targeted improvement and overall management.

Samsung Witnesses 97% CSAT with Sobot's All-in-One Solution

Samsung is a global leader in the consumer electronics and technology sectors, renowned for its advanced smartphones, televisions, and home appliances. Each day, the company attracts hundreds of thousands of customers eager to purchase its high-quality products.

Samsung consistently manages a substantial volume of customer inquiries spanning the pre-sales, sales, and after-sales stages. Therefore, Samsung chose to develop collaboration with Sobot to improve its customer service comprehensively, during which Sobot's all-in-one solution played a vital role.

Sobot's platform enables Samsung's agents to receive all customers from various channels in a united platform. Such integration has helped Samsung realize information synchronization, providing agents with immediate access to comprehensive customer information.

Sobot's platform was also integrated with Samsung's ordering system and could provide context-aware responses to requests.

With Sobot's all-in-one solution, Samsung has witnessed an 30% increase in agent efficiency, and its CSAT reached 97%.

Enhance Seamless Customer Experience with Sobot

A real customer review from G2 well reveals

Sobot's efforts in helping businesses enhance CX. "Before Sobot, managing customer interactions across different platforms (email, chat, calls, social media) was cumbersome and often led to inconsistencies in customer service. Sobot's omnichannel approach has allowed us to unify these interactions into a single, streamlined workbench, ensuring a consistent and high-quality service experience for our customers." And it's not just for customers, both customer service agents and administrators of businesses benefit from Sobot's all-in-one solution.

"The GITEX Global 2024 gives Sobot an opportunity to introduce our all-in-one contact center solution, which indicates our determination in CX improvement." said Shao. "CX improvement has already become an irreversible trend in customer contact, and Sobot would like to invite more businesses to enhance seamless customer experience together.

For more information, please visit

SOURCE Sobot

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED