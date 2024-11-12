The American Board Of Medical Specialties Research And Education Foundation 2024-2025 Independent Research Grant Application Process Is Now Open

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Research and Education Foundation (REF) has announced the opening of the 2024-2025 Research Grant Application process for independent investigators. The grant program, funded by the ABMS REF, seeks original, investigator-driven research that will provide insight into the process of achieving and maintaining certification standards by any of the 24 ABMS Member Boards.

Grants totaling $300,000 in amounts of up to $75,000 each, will be awarded through the application process. All grants are for two years and will be based initially on a Letter of Intent (LOI) proposal which, if accepted, will be followed by a full-length grant submission. This is the second year that the REF has offered independent research grants, following the successful launch of the program in 2023.

The following application process and deadlines have been established for this grant cycle:



LOI submission: (January 31, 2025)

LOI notifications: (February 28, 2025)

























Full proposal submission: (May 2, 2025)

Full proposal submission notification: (June 20, 2025) Start of grant projects: (September 1, 2025)

ABMS Member Boards in the specialty area of the potential research study will serve in a consultative role, providing the investigator with one round of written, formative feedback at the full proposal stage.

This consultative process will ensure full independence for the investigator to explore novel and groundbreaking studies while allowing the investigator the benefit of the Member Boards' extensive knowledge of certification.

An informational webinar for those interested in learning more about the REF grant program, eligibility, and the application process, will be held on Wednesday, December 4 from 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm CST.

To register for the webinar and for program details, please visit abms/research-and-education-foundation . For general inquiries about the grant program, please email Rachel Knapp at [email protected] .

About

ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 997,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 38 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

