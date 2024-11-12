(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of of Match Group, (NASDAQ: MTCH) resulting from allegations that Match Group may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

So What: If you purchased Match Group securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

What to do next: To join the prospective class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

What is this about: On November 7, 2024, Investopedia published an article entitled“Match Group Stock Slips as Fourth Quarter Outlook Disappoints.” This article said that“[s]hares of online dating giant Match Group tumbled Thursday morning despite a third-quarter earnings beat released after the bell Wednesday. [. . .] Match said Tinder Direct revenue came in below its own expectations, as the app's monthly active users (MAUs) declined 9% from the same time last year and its revenue per payer (RPP) grew less than expected. Some new features tested with Tinder users in the quarter negatively impacted subscription revenue, which the company said will likely also have an impact on fourth quarter revenue.”

On this news, the price of Match Group stock fell by 17.8% to close at $31.11 per share on November 7, 2024.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company at the time. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

