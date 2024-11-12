Health Monitor Network Expands Leadership Team In Response To Continued Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pharma veteran, Thomas Gordon tapped to lead sales team

Montvale, NJ, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading provider of direct-to-patient and direct-to-physician marketing solutions, Monitor Network is once again expanding its senior leadership team during this period of strong growth. Thomas Gordon joined the company today as Senior Vice President, Network Sales. He will be responsible for Health Monitor's physician office network growth and will lead the Network Sales team deployed across the US. Gordon brings a wealth of sales experience to Health Monitor having spent 20+ years leading regional sales teams at AbbVie. Tom will report directly to Keith Sedlak, Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Gordon joins the company with an accomplished history in pharmaceutical sales and sales management, focused exclusively on the physician audience where he spent 20+ years in various roles at AbbVie including District Sales Manager, Regional Managed Care Account Executive, Government Account Manager, Hospital Account Executive, and Territory Sales Representative.

In his new role, he will lead a team dedicated to supporting healthcare professionals, group practices and health systems with an industry leading in-office digital network serving patient education content and physician tools across many specialties.

Keith Sedlak, Chief Commercial Officer of Health Monitor, commented, "We are thrilled Tom is joining the team as such a pivotal time of growth for Health Monitor. His proven ability to grow businesses across therapeutic areas, gain access at all levels and the value he places on training, is exactly what we were looking for in a leader of this team."

Prior to joining Health Monitor, Tom led a sales team at AbbVie with proven track record of delivering strong results, building a positive team culture, while coaching and developing individuals to achieve their career goals. Tom shared,“I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead the Network Sales team whose impact is crucial to Health Monitor's mission of enhancing the HCP – Patient engagement at all points of the patient journey while resulting in positive health outcomes.” Tom earned his Bachelor of Arts from Stockton University.

