Alliance Memory Expands Serial NOR Flash Portfolio With New High-Density Devices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Devices Offer Increased Storage and Performance for a Wide Range of Applications

KIRKLAND, Wash. , Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced the expansion of its Serial NOR Flash product line with the introduction of three new 3.3 V families with density of 128Mb, 256Mb, and 512Mb. These new products include the AS25F3128MQ-6SIN, AS25F3128MQ-6WINTR, AS25F3256MQ-7S2INTR, AS25F3256MQ-7W2INTR, AS25F3512MQ-7S2INTR, and AS25F3512MQ-7W2INTR, which are now available for embedded applications that require reliable, high-performance code storage and execution.

The new Serial NOR Flash devices are designed to address the growing demand for higher-density memory solutions in computing, consumer electronics, communication, and IoT applications. They support Single, Dual, and Quad I/O SPI and QPI interfaces and offer fast read frequencies up to 166 MHz for 128Mb devices and 133 MHz for 256Mb and 512Mb devices. Additionally, these devices provide uniform 4KB, 32KB, and 64KB erase capabilities; program/erase suspend and resume functions; and endurance exceeding 100,000 program/erase cycles.

“With the introduction of these new high-density Serial NOR Flash devices, we are expanding our offerings to meet the needs of customers looking for reliable memory solutions in a wide range of applications,” said David Bagby, President and CEO of Alliance Memory.“These devices offer high performance and flexibility, making them an ideal choice for applications ranging from mobile PCs, servers, and laptops to digital TVs, printers, and connectivity modules.”

The new devices are designed to simplify system integration and enhance product reliability by offering power supply lock-down and OTP protection features. They also provide high-bandwidth read, erase, and program capabilities, ensuring optimal performance in critical applications.

Samples of the new Serial NOR Flash devices are available now.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at .

Editor resources:

Link to product image:



Link to product datasheets and Buy Now information: AS25F3128MQ-6SIN/TR , AS25F3128MQ-6WINTR , AS25F3256MQ-7S2INTR , AS25F3256MQ-7W2INTR , AS25F3512MQ-7S2INTR , and AS25F3512MQ-7W2INTR .

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

...