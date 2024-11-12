West Wharf In Greenpoint Debuts Penthouse Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Over 85% of the luxury Greenpoint waterfront tower rented; Marketing commences for the 32 private residences on floors 37 to 40!

- Yoel Sabel, Halcyon Management COO & Developer of 60 Wharf Drive, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With more than 85% of the 554 residences at 60 Wharf Drive currently rented, the building's exclusive W.W. Penthouse Collection has just been released for lease. Located atop the stunning 40-story glass-clad tower on the Greenpoint waterfront, directly adjacent to Williamsburg, the 32 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences situated on the 37th, 38th, 39th, and 40th floors are distinguished by unobstructed views, spacious layouts, and luxurious details.Premium finishes in the select residences include tailored chevron pattern oak hardwood floors, contemporary kitchens with Miele appliances, large marble bathrooms with soaking tubs and separate showers, Bosch washer and dryer units, spacious custom closets with built-in hanging and storage, and central HVAC climate control.The rates for the W.W. Penthouse Collection range from approximately $4,100 to $16,500 per month.“The W.W. Penthouse Collection rivals the lavish condominiums of Manhattan's most coveted addresses, offering a level of sophistication and luxury rarely seen in rental properties,” says Halcyon Management COO Yoel Sabel, developer of 60 Wharf Drive and the West Wharf campus.“We also have the added advantage of magnificent Manhattan skyline views bordered by the East River.Adds Adam Heller, President of The Heller Organization, and head of the West Wharf leasing team,“Although the rents in this collection skew higher than others in the area, the product is incomparable. Between unrivalled views, exceptional levels of comfort and security, and matchless indoor and outdoor amenities, I am confident these apartments will lease quickly -- with a wait list."In addition to a generous selection of apartment layouts and exceptional views of the East River, Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn cityscape, 60 Wharf Drive contains more than 60,000 square feet of interior amenities and 50,000 square feet of outdoor space with landscaped parkland, bench seating, outlook piers, and a waterfront promenade.Among the many lifestyle highlights at 60 Wharf Drive is Harbor House, a private residents club curated by award-winning hospitality designer Peter McGinley. The exclusive amenities package presents a symbiotic synthesis of personal and shared spaces focused on wellness, work, and play. Spanning four floors, Harbor House offers a wide range of spa, exercise, entertainment, and co-working amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness with climbing wall, a full-size basketball court, two-lane bowling alley, indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, sauna, steam rooms, hammam, cold plunge, private spa suite, salt water therapy room, golf simulators, screening rooms, children's playroom and outdoor play area, children's walk-in pool, game room, private event room with demonstration kitchen, and a co-working hub with conference rooms, private offices, and communal work tables with a wall of windows overlooking the Manhattan skyline and East River.Building services at 60 Wharf Drive comprise 24/7 lobby concierge, on-site maintenance and management teams, staffed package rooms with refrigerated storage, complimentary bicycle storage, laundry room, and valet service for dry cleaning, laundry and tailoring needs. In addition, there are resident storage rooms for lease and an on-site parking garage with E/V charging stations. 60 Wharf Drive is also pet friendly and surrounded by outdoor space.# # #

