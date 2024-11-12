New Book Draws Lessons From Nuclear Navy To Address Patient Safety And Reliability In Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Do you want better clinical outcomes, fewer errors, increased productivity, and highly reliable patient care? "High Reliability Healthcare " (Ballast ; releasing December 3rd, 2024) offers some actionable tips from the safest and most reliable ever: the Nuclear Navy. For over seventy-five years, the Nuclear Navy has operated highly enriched nuclear reactors with sailors in their twenties at the helm and has never experienced an accident. As Forbes reported, "The [US] Nuclear Navy has the best safety record of any industry."

Jeffrey Kuhlman, MD, MPH, a retired Navy physician and physician to the president, and Robert Roncska, DBA, a retired Navy captain in the Nuclear Navy who carried the nuclear codes (AKA the football) for President George W. Bush, understand this better than anyone. After excelling as leaders in the military, they recognized that the organizational leadership and team-building skills they had learned in the US Nuclear Navy could be applied to healthcare-an industry in dire need of an upgrade.

Kuhlman and Roncska are notable authors with popular works through the hybrid publisher Ballast Books. With Kuhlman's title "Transforming Presidential Healthcare" and Roncska's "Beyond the Sea," this ingenious pair met at the White House while working with President Bush as his emergency action team and later worked together at AdventHealth.

With hundreds of thousands of patients becoming permanently disabled or dying each year due to medical errors, it's clear that the old approach to healthcare safety isn't working. Kuhlman and Roncska propose applying the wisdom of an unlikely mentor-the US Nuclear Navy-to patient care.

Don't miss a chance to uncover what the best in their fields have seen and learned over the duration of their careers.



About the authors:

Jeffrey "Leno" Kuhlman, MD, MPH, a triple-certified physician, served in the Navy for thirty years and has extensive aviation and aerospace medicine experience. Leno was assigned as White House Physician from 2000 to 2013, as director of the White House Medical Unit for President George W. Bush, and as personal physician for President Barack Obama. Today, he is the chief quality and safety officer for AdventHealth.

Robert "Navy Bob" Roncska, DBA, had a distinguished twenty-eight-year career in the US Navy, serving as the Pacific Fleet's top fast-attack submarine commodore and as the naval aide to President George W. Bush. He is currently a national speaker on leadership and high reliability, as well as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida School of Global Health Management and Informatics.

