HUSTLE Winston-Salem Announces Launch Of Free Marketing Service Program & Lottery For NC Black Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUSTLE Winston-Salem team and entrepreneurs at HUSTLE event.

The initiatives are funded by a $50,000 grant from NC IDEA's Black Entrepreneurship Council.

- Executive Director, Magalie Yacinthe

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HUSTLE Winston-Salem kickoffs a new 3-month program that matches 12 Black entrepreneurs with local diverse marketing service providers. Entrepreneurs will receive $1,500+ worth of marketing services from providers. Marketing areas of focus include strategy, storytelling, sales, and SEO. The entrepreneur application opens on Monday, Nov. 11–Dec. 2 at 11:59 p.m.-with service support launching in January 2025.

In 2024, there were 3.7 million Black-owned businesses in the United States, about 11% of all businesses. 97% of Black-owned businesses have fewer than 20 employees and three-quarters have fewer than five employees. HUSTLE Winston-Salem was founded to support marginalized and women-owned businesses to grow beyond this stage. HUSTLE's new program was developed after 5 years of offering“Marketing Outside of the Box”: a free, bimonthly program that taught marketing basics to entrepreneurs. Executive Director, Magalie Yacinthe says,“Marketing remains the #1 need on participant surveys. We had to re-evaluate and consider the next phase of support for entrepreneurs to continue to benefit from marketing service support.” Companies will be matched with Black service providers according to their needs.

Service providers also benefit from the program by being paid to provide business support for participants-offering brand visibility and exposure to new clients. Program service provider, EA Green of Winston-Salem-based OpinMedia Lab says,“Contributing as a service provider goes beyond business. It's about giving fellow entrepreneurs the tools and guidance they need. This initiative is about connecting with others and sharing the results of hard work and determination. HUSTLE has shaped my path, so it's important to use that drive to help others succeed.”

NC IDEA is the program's funder-who stipulates that funds specifically support Black businesses.“Marketing is essential for any startup to increase visibility and establish brand identity,” said Andrea Cook, Senior Director of Marketing and NC BEC Program Director at NC IDEA Foundation.“The North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council is thrilled to support HUSTLE Winston-Salem and provide funding that allows them to expand upon their proven marketing program to now offer much-needed services to under-served entrepreneurs with limited resources,” Cook added.

This first round of applications will focus on Black business owners but, HUSTLE's goal is to use this round as a pilot before expanding to other marginalized populations. Black entrepreneurs across North Carolina are eligible-with a priority given to those in the Triad.

A major benefit for participants also includes long-term planning for marketing support provided by HUSTLE who will help participants develop a sustainable marketing plan. The goal? For entrepreneurs to maintain their marketing plan and carry over service provider insights after the program ends. Marketing service program winners will be notified via email by Dec. 10th.

Even if business owners aren't a part of the program, they can also benefit. On the 1st business day of each month-starting in November-Black entrepreneurs who attend HUSTLE or their ecosystem partners' events can win a lottery the same free services cohort has access to-up to a $250 value. Partners include the Women's Business Center at SG Atkins CDC, SBTDC at WSSU, Winston-Salem Urban League, East Greensboro NOW. The lottery schedule will be announced on HUSTLE's social media: @hustlews on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Winners have been named for November: Lafayette Jones & Joy Lara.

To learn more and apply to the program and/or to learn more about the monthly lottery, visit: .

About HUSTLE Winston-Salem

HUSTLE Winston-Salem exists to facilitate and promote a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem by working with both entrepreneurs and community stakeholders. We focus on and advocate for those that are most at-risk for systematic exclusion or marginalization in the local innovation economy. Since its inception, HUSTLE Winston-Salem was and continues to be a force of positive turbulence as we challenge and shape systems, share stories as a way to expose barriers and work towards bridging the gap of entrepreneurial inequality, and provide resources to those we serve. Our mission is to help grow the local economy by accelerating underrepresented entrepreneurs with a focus on people of color, women, and marginalized business districts.

For more information about HUSTLE Winston-Salem, go to hustlews.

Sheridan Watkins

HUSTLE Winston-Salem

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.