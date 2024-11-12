Endurance Home Care Launches In Stamford, CT With Innovative Approach To Non-Medical In-Home Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Endurance Sets New Standard with Comprehensive, Data-Driven, and Highly Personalized Care Model

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Endurance Home Care , a non-medical in-home care company, is pleased to announce its grand opening at 60 Long Ridge Rd Ste 214 in Stamford, Connecticut. Committed to raising the bar in in-home care, Endurance Home Care offers an unparalleled blend of integrated care coordination, advanced data monitoring, and personalized wellness support for seniors and those in need of non-medical assistance. Endurance Home Care is dedicated to ensuring that each client receives not just physical support, but holistic, data-backed, and thoughtfully personalized care.“Our mission is to provide meaningful, individualized support that empowers our clients to maintain their independence and thrive in the comfort of their own homes,” said Andrew Schwartz, Founder and CEO of Endurance Home Care.“We believe that by combining data-driven insights with compassionate, tailored services, we can significantly improve the well-being and quality of life for our clients.”A New Era in In-Home Care: Endurance's Unique ServicesEndurance Home Care sets itself apart in three essential ways: Integrated Care Coordination, 24/7 Data Collection through advanced AI, and White Glove Wellness services. This unique approach is designed to provide clients and their families with peace of mind, confidence, and a truly personalized care experience.1. Integrated Care CoordinationEndurance Home Care's Integrated Care Coordination model ensures seamless communication and collaboration among all parties involved in a client's care. With this model, Endurance acts as a central coordinator, bridging gaps between family members, caregivers, and healthcare providers to ensure that everyone is informed, aligned, and up-to-date on the client's health and personal needs. This holistic approach simplifies the care process and reduces stress on families, knowing that their loved one's well-being is actively monitored and supported by a team of professionals.“As someone who has worked in care services for over a decade, I have seen the challenges families face when trying to coordinate care. At Endurance, we streamline this entire process, making it simpler and more effective for everyone involved,” said Jonathan Larsen, Director of Operations.2. Advanced Data Collection through 24/7 AI and Wearable TechnologyEndurance Home Care utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide round-the-clock data collection and monitoring of clients' well-being. With AI Audio technology, a specialized smartwatch, and daily qualitative assessments, Endurance captures comprehensive, real-time insights into each client's health and activity levels.The 24/7 AI Audio technology allows for discreet monitoring of safety concerns and unusual sounds or activity in the client's environment, ensuring immediate responses to potential emergencies. Meanwhile, the smartwatch monitors vital signs, mobility, and other indicators, with data analyzed continuously for early warning signs of health issues. Daily qualitative assessments, conducted by caregivers, provide valuable insights into the client's mood, energy levels, and overall quality of life.This integrated data approach enables Endurance Home Care to detect and respond to issues before they escalate, offering clients a proactive and predictive layer of protection. The data collected is securely shared with families and healthcare providers as needed, providing a high level of transparency and peace of mind.3. White Glove Wellness: A Holistic Approach to Daily LifeIn addition to traditional support, Endurance Home Care offers exclusive White Glove Wellness services, which encompass nutrition, mobility, and cognitive support for a truly enriched daily experience. The White Glove Wellness program includes:Healthy Meals: Customized meal preparation ensures that clients enjoy delicious, balanced meals tailored to their dietary needs. Whether managing specific conditions like diabetes or simply supporting general wellness, Endurance's caregivers work with nutritionists to create nourishing menus that enhance health and vitality.Mobility Exercises: Endurance's caregivers are trained to guide clients through gentle mobility exercises designed to improve strength, balance, and flexibility. These exercises, crafted with the assistance of physical therapists, are adjusted for each client's needs and abilities, helping to reduce the risk of falls and promote physical independence.Brain Stimulation Activities: To support cognitive health, Endurance incorporates brain stimulation activities tailored to the interests and cognitive levels of each client. From puzzles and memory exercises to personalized conversation and music therapy, these activities are designed to foster mental sharpness and emotional well-being."With White Glove Wellness, we aim to provide the highest standard of daily care, where clients feel enriched, engaged, and supported physically, mentally, and emotionally,” said Schwartz.“Our clients deserve care that goes beyond the basics, and we're here to deliver that.”A Commitment to Community and QualityEndurance Home Care is committed to providing exceptional non-medical in-home care that enhances the lives of the elderly population and anyone in need of daily support in Fairfield County, New Haven County and surrounding areas within Connecticut. Beyond offering high-quality services, the company prioritizes community involvement, staff training, and stringent quality standards to ensure that every client and family member can rely on Endurance as a trusted partner.Endurance's caregivers are carefully selected and trained to provide not just excellent care but also companionship and emotional support, recognizing that a holistic approach to wellness is integral to overall quality of life.Grand Opening and Community WelcomeEndurance Home Care is excited to serve Stamford and the surrounding areas, including Greenwich, New Canaan, Darien, and Norwalk. To celebrate its grand opening, Endurance invites local residents, healthcare providers, and community members to a welcoming event on December 11th at 5PM at 60 Long Ridge Rd Ste. 214 Stamford, CT 06902 where attendees can enjoy wine and hor d'oeuvres, meet the team, learn more about the services offered, and discuss specific needs and concerns.For more information about Endurance Home Care's services or to schedule an assessment, please visit or contact (203) 936-6847.About Endurance Home CareEndurance Home Care is a non-medical in-home care company based in Stamford, Connecticut. The team of 5 has over 40 years of industry experience in Connecticut, New York and nationally. Founded on a mission to improve the quality and duration of our clients lives, Endurance provides a unique blend of Integrated Care Coordination, advanced data collection, and White Glove Wellness services. Through personalized and data-driven support, Endurance is dedicated to helping clients maintain independence, comfort, and quality of life at home.

