Personalized Medicine Coalition Announces Amy Nicole Nayar As Next President And CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visionary Leader Brings Multifaceted Care Expertise and Proven Success in Uniting Public and Private Sectors Around Shared Goals

Washington, DC, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Personalized Coalition (PMC), a 501(c)3-designated nonprofit organization supported by more than 200 businesses, patient advocacy groups, and care delivery institutions, is pleased to announce Amy Nicole Nayar, Pharm.D., M.S., as the Coalition's next President and CEO. Known for her strategic approach to driving collective impact, Dr. Nayar's tenure will begin on January 1, 2025.

A pioneering leader in the field, Dr. Nayar excels at creating patient-centered change by connecting and mobilizing stakeholders from industry, government, patient communities, and clinical settings. She advocates for integrated health care transformation, fostering collaborations, encouraging adaptive thinking, and championing solution-focused initiatives to set new benchmarks in patient care.

“Under the leadership of Amy Nicole Nayar, the PMC board of directors is confident that the Coalition will significantly expand its influence and impact in education, advocacy, and evidence development for the benefit of patients and health systems around the world,” said Board Chairman Lincoln Nadauld, M.D., Ph.D.“We look forward to working with her to strengthen the Coalition and advance personalized medicine.”

Most recently, Dr. Nayar served as Vice President for U.S. Patient Advocacy & Government Affairs at Novartis Gene Therapies. In this capacity, she collaborated to streamline genetic testing and treatment pathways, paving the way for patients to benefit from some of the world's most innovative personalized treatments.

With a rich 25-year history in the global health care industry, including senior executive roles at Pfizer, AbbVie, and Porter Novelli, Dr. Nayar has consistently championed innovation in patient-centered care. As a clinician, health economist, and outcomes researcher with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), Dr. Nayar brings a rare blend of clinical insight and technological acumen to PMC. She is uniquely positioned to champion the value that PMC members offer to transform health care delivery.

“I am deeply honored to join forces with PMC's esteemed members to advance our collective mission,” said Dr. Nayar.“Today's breakthroughs in AI and genomic science are revolutionizing our approach to health care, enabling us to intervene earlier, tailor treatments, and return value to the system. Together, we will advance health care systems that are more precise, preventive, and aligned with patient needs.”

About personalized medicine:

Personalized medicine is an evolving field in which physicians use diagnostic tests and individual details about a person's health to determine which medical treatments will work best for each patient, or use medical interventions to alter molecular mechanisms that impact health. By combining data from diagnostic tests with an individual's medical history, circumstances, and values, health care providers can develop targeted prevention and treatment plans with their patients.

About the Personalized Medicine Coalition:

The Personalized Medicine Coalition, a 501(c)3-designated nonprofit organization comprised of 13 distinct stakeholder groups within health care, promotes the understanding and adoption of personalized medicine concepts, services, and products to benefit patients and health systems. PMC provides a forum for achieving consensus and informing policies that support personalized medicine. For more information about PMC, including membership details, please visit .

