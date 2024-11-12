Israel's Defence Minister Says 'No Ceasefire' In Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Nov 12 (IANS) Israel's Defence Israel Katz said Tuesday on X that the country will continue hitting Hezbollah in Lebanon "with full force" and that there will be no ceasefire.

"In Lebanon, there will be no ceasefire and no respite," Katz said. "We will continue to strike Hezbollah with full force until the war's objectives are achieved," he added.

Katz, who assumed office earlier this month, said Israel would reject any ceasefire deal that does not allow it to conduct in Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from rearming.

He added that the war's goals include "disarming Hezbollah, pushing them back beyond the Litani River, and ensuring the safe return of northern residents to their homes."

Cross-border hostilities began last October following Hamas' attack on Israeli communities.

In late September, the conflict escalated after a large-scale ground offensive in Lebanon with Israel primarily targetting southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburb, and the Bekaa Valley.