Seforall's CEO, Damilola Ogunbiyi, Named To The 2024 TIME100 Climate List Of The 100 Most Influential Leaders Driving Business Climate Action

Sustainable and development trailblazer receives yet another prestigious award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIME has named the CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy,

Damilola Ogunbiyi, in its 2024 TIME100 Climate , recognizing the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action.

Damilola was recognized for being a steadfast voice and champion of the Global South, and for her passion to accelerate a just and equitable energy transition. Leading with global advocacy, thought leadership, and advisory support, she has championed greater climate action through the lens of decarbonizing energy systems.

Reflecting on her recognition, Francesco Starace, Chair, Governance Board, SEforALL, said:

"Sustainable energy is a key solution if we are to tackle the climate crisis and usher in a greener, brighter future. Damilola has been an impactful leader demonstrating that change can happen in record time, if there is dedication and focus. As a Governance Board, we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition."

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy , commented:

"This is not just a recognition of my work and my amazing colleagues at SEforALL, but of the entire team of people that have supported the vision of accelerating action on climate change and energy poverty – focused on not leaving anyone behind!"

This TIME100 recognition is one among many other awards that Damilola has received in the last two years –a reflection of the transformative work she has done during her first term at SEforALL, and as the UN Special Representative to the Secretary-General. In September 2024, she received the First Class Order of Zayed II from the UAE President in recognition of her contribution to the success of the climate conference, COP28; in the same month, she also received the Global Female Leadership Impact (GFLI) Award. In March 2024, she was recognized as a trailblazer in her field by the Reuters' Trailblazing Women in Climate and the Reuters' Trailblazing Women in Energy. In 2023, she received the Energy Institute President's Award, in recognition of her continued role in solving critical global issues.

About Damilola Ogunbiyi

Damilola Ogunbiyi has been at the helm of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) since January 2020. Under her leadership, the organization has made great strides to enable just, equitable and sustainable energy transitions that ensure better quality of life and opportunities for people living in developing regions. During this period, SEforALL has supported over 90 countries globally, and secured commitments of more than $1.3 trillion in energy finance. Learn more about Damilola at

About Sustainable Energy for All

Sustainable Energy for All is an independent organization, hosted by UNOPS, with a global mandate to accelerate progress on the energy transition in emerging and developing countries. We work at the intersection of energy, climate, and development. We collaborate with governments and partners worldwide to end energy poverty, accelerate the deployment of renewable energy solutions, and combat climate change. Learn more about our work at



