Mothers Against Drunk Driving Expands The MADD Network To Empower Individual Giving And End Impaired Driving

MADD's End-of-Year Campaign Invites Donors Nationwide to Join the Movement and Accelerate Its Vital Mission



IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is expanding The MADD Network, which was launched earlier this year for organization and foundation partnerships, to include individual donor involvement. The MADD Network

is a community of caring donors who are committed to educating communities about the dangers of impaired driving to help end it for good.



With the rallying message, "Impaired Driving Ends Here," MADD invites donors to contribute to

help save lives

during the holiday season. The end-of-year campaign will include Giving Tuesday, December 3, with a generous $25,000 matching gift from UKG . This ensures that every donation made will have double the impact, providing even more critical resources to help eliminate impaired driving.



To kick off the campaign, anyone who donates to MADD now through

November 29 will be sent an invitation to join a fireside chat webinar with MADD Leadership on December 3 to understand the incredible impact of their dollars and MADD's vision for the future.



Drunk driving remains one of the most persistent threats to public safety, killing and injuring people from all walks of life. MADD is calling for a united effort to end this crisis once and for all.



"The MADD Network is sparking transformative change across the country," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Broadening The MADD Network to include individuals is essential. We invite everyone who shares our passion for ending impaired driving to become a donor during this critical end-of-year campaign. Through the generosity of individuals, we can move beyond education and advocacy to ignite a nationwide movement that will eliminate impaired driving. This is more than a cause - it's a call to action for a future where no family has to lose a loved one to this violent crime."



The rise in impaired driving fatalities across the U.S. underscores the urgent need for action. Since 2019, drunk driving deaths have surged by 33%. Every 78 seconds, someone is killed or injured in a drunk driving crash.

A transformative solution is needed to end impaired driving. MADD firmly believes the key to eliminating this 100% preventable crime is auto technology. The HALT Act , passed in November 2021, mandates a national safety standard for anti-drunk driving technology in all new cars. This technology will save more than 10,000 lives per year and prevent hundreds of thousands of injuries, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety . While the U.S Department of Transportation (USDOT) missed the deadline to require a safety standard for all car manufacturers, MADD continues to advocate for swift adoption.



When donors

join The MADD Network, they play a pivotal role in this fight, helping MADD expand its reach and accelerate progress by:





Supporting the HALT Act through legislative action.



Amplifying the message about ending impaired driving through education and advocacy.



Educating and training peers on the dangers and consequences of drunk driving.

Organizing or participating in prevention activities and campaigns.

With the expansion of The MADD Network, individual donors have a unique opportunity to fuel MADD's life-saving work and directly improve public safety. The MADD Network has already demonstrated its effectiveness through influential corporate partners across various sectors - including Amica Insurance , Diageo North America , Nationwide, the NFL , and UKG . But to ultimately end impaired driving, MADD also needs the commitment and generosity of individuals who believe in this urgent mission.



"By joining The MADD Network, each person becomes part of something bigger - a collective force for good," Stewart added. "Together, we can turn the tide and work toward reducing impaired driving injuries and fatalities by 20% by 2026."



The MADD Network offers individual membership opportunities at both national and local levels, with recognition for financial and in-kind contributions. To learn more or get involved, please start a conversation by contacting [email protected] .

About MADD



Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is a national nonprofit leading the movement to end impaired driving for good. Since 1980, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths in America by nearly 40%, saved more than 475,000 lives, and served more than one million victims and survivors. The organization is committed to leading prevention efforts with young adults, collaborating with law enforcement to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers, as well as advocating for stricter sentencing and stronger laws, including the HALT Act that mandates anti-drunk driving technology in every new car. MADD continues to provide support services to victims and survivors of impaired driving at no charge through victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit and follow MADD on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .



