(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of American Month this November, PharmD Live , an innovative pharmacist-led virtual care solution powered by AI-driven algorithms, underscores the critical role of its Pharmacist Care Managers (PCMs) to optimize diabetes management and close care gaps created by national retail pharmacy chains shuttering primary care clinics and eliminating virtual care options. PharmD Live's innovative pharmacist-led telehealth care model enables continuous patient engagement, providing millions of people, especially those in underserved communities, consistent access to vital services.

“Managing diabetes requires multiple medications, lifestyle changes and regular monitoring, which can overwhelm the estimated 38 million Americans living with the disease ,” says Cynthia Chioma Nwaubani, PharmD, BCGP, CEO and founder, PharmD Live.“PharmD Live's PCMs provide continuous monitoring and education to support medication adherence, which is crucial for diabetes management where blood sugar levels, medications and lifestyle are interdependent. Now more than ever, this is vital given the cessation of services typically provided by retail pharmacists. PCMs are specially trained to help patients adhere to treatment regimens, understand complex health information and feel supported every step of the way.”

Integrating PharmD Live into a clinic setting, healthcare system or provider organization (accountable care organization or integrated delivery network) lessens the impact of provider shortage and retail pharmacy virtual care closures, prevents disruptions in patient care and supports better health outcomes for diverse communities. Healthcare entities participating in value-based care models improve care quality metrics, enhance outcomes and boost shared savings contracts without any up-front costs.

“PCMs manage patients' medication needs remotely, maintaining the quality of care that virtual care services via chain pharmacy closures could otherwise disrupt,” continues Dr. Nwaubani.“Patients and providers can expect expert support for remote patient monitoring, medication therapy management, chronic disease support and education and virtual medication refills and delivery coordination.”

About PharmD Live

PharmD Live is a leading innovator in virtual clinical pharmacist solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing chronic care and medication management. Founded with a vision to improve patient outcomes and streamline healthcare delivery, PharmD Live combines the expertise of clinical pharmacist care managers supported by cutting-edge AI technology to provide scalable, quality care solutions. Our platform empowers physicians with actionable clinical intelligence, enabling them to deliver high-quality, personalized care while enhancing revenue through participation in value-based care programs.

