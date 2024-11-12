Bend Health Announces Youth Primary Care Advisory Board To Tackle Pediatric Behavioral Health Crisis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Advisory Board Will Lead Conversations on Integrated Medical/Behavioral Care for Today's Youth

- Dr. Monika RootsMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bend , Inc. ("Bend"), a national provider of pediatric mental for children, teens, and young adults, today announced the launch of its Youth Primary Care Advisory Board . This strategic initiative addresses the urgent need for further adoption and enhancements to the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) as part of integrated medical/behavioral care for today's youth.CoCM involves a coordinated approach where primary care providers, care managers, and psychiatric consultants work together to provide and monitor patient care, resulting in better outcomes through integrated medical and behavioral care. Bend has built upon traditional CoCM through additional interventions designed specifically to meet the unique needs of youth and families.Driven by the reality that primary care providers are serving as frontline responders to the youth mental health crisis, the Board brings together pediatricians, nurse practitioners, and behavioral health clinicians from across the country to advise on and implement best practices and innovative approaches in pediatric mental health care within the primary care setting.The Youth Primary Care Advisory Board will also work together to promote collaboration and integration between primary care and mental health professionals, monitor and assess the quality and effectiveness of mental health services provided and advocate for policies and initiatives that support pediatric mental health care.The Youth Primary Care Advisory Board includes medical experts dedicated to integrating the Collaborative Care Model into primary care practices:- Dr. Amina Ahmed, Pediatrician, Stanford Children's Health - South Bascom Pediatrics- Dr. Andrew (Drew) Hertz, Co-Founder and President at Zest Pediatric Network- Dr. Jennifer Miller MD, FAAP, Pediatrician, East Bay Pediatrics- Navya Mysore MD, Medical Director for Women's Health at Nurx- Linnea Sorensen, DNP, CPNP-PC, Nurse Practitioner and Partner at Grow Pediatrics- Dr. Monika Roots, MD, FAPA, Co-Founder, President and Chief Medical Officer at Bend Health- Donna McCutchen, LCSW, LICSW, LMSW-C, Chief Clinical Officer at Bend Health"Bend Health is committed to revolutionizing pediatric mental health care with the Collaborative Care Model, validated by over 90 randomized control trials," said Dr. Monika Roots, President and Co-Founder at Bend Health. "The formation of this Advisory Board is a big step towards bringing these proven practices into more pediatric care settings, so our young patients get the integrated medical and behavioral care they need and deserve."With its commitment to skill-based treatment and providing timely access to virtual care, Bend Health is able to address pediatric behavioral health challenges more effectively than standalone providers. The Advisory Board will play a crucial role in crafting and disseminating best-in-class practices for youth-specific CoCM to ensure that primary care providers have the tools and knowledge necessary to support their young patients through integration of the model.+++About Bend Health, Inc.Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through its unique collaborative care model that includes coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers who work with families to provide comprehensive, personalized care plans that help children feel better today, and thrive tomorrow. Through measurement-based care, Bend achieves better outcomes, supporting happier and healthier kids and families, with nine peer-reviewed published studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the model. Bend's services cover over 20 million kids through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, and health systems, and self-pay. For more information, visit

Britta Franson



...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.