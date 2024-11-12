Business Awards UK 2024 Funeral Services Awards Celebrate Excellence And Compassion In Funeral Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Funeral Services Awards , recognising outstanding contributions and dedication in the funeral services industry. This year's awards highlight the exemplary compassion, innovation, and professionalism demonstrated by individuals and organisations in delivering essential services during life's most sensitive moments.Business Awards UK 2024 Funeral Services Awards Winners- Greater Manchester Funeral Service Ltd - Funeral Service Ethics Award- Fleuradamo - Floral Tribute Specialist- AtaLoss Charity - Grief Support Program- Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services - Funeral Director of the Year- Cramlington Family Funerals - Green Burial Provider- Mather Funeral Services - Outstanding Funeral Celebrant- Katie Costello – Soul Midwife and Funeral Celebrant - Funeral Planning Assistance- Laser-Pic Ltd - Best Memorial Product Supplier- Evergreen Pet Cremation Services - Best Pet Funeral Services- Elite Funeral Services (NW) Ltd - Funeral Home of Excellence- Fellowship of Professional Celebrants, Terri Negus - Funeral Industry Leadership Award- Brunel Independent Funeral Directors Ltd - Family Business of the Year- Arthur C. Towner Ltd - Sustainable Funeral PracticesBusiness Awards UK 2024 Funeral Services Awards Finalists- Fellows Funeral Directors Limited - Family Business of the Year- Greater Manchester Funeral Service Ltd - Funeral Planning Assistance- Buncha Flowers Glasgow - Floral Tribute Specialist- Cromer and District Independent Funeral Services - Funeral Home of Excellence- Cramlington Family Funerals - Funeral Industry Leadership Award- Katie Costello – Soul Midwife and Funeral Celebrant - Outstanding Funeral Celebrant- Otter Valley Funerals - Sustainable Funeral Practices- Arthur C. Towner Ltd - Grief Support Program- Paul J King Funeral Directors - Funeral Director of the Year- Otter Valley Funerals - Green Burial ProviderRecognising Dedication and Compassion in Funeral ServicesThe 2024 Funeral Services Awards celebrate the exceptional efforts of professionals and organisations who provide solace, respect, and unwavering support to families in times of loss. This year's winners have gone above and beyond in funeral service ethics, sustainable practices, and grief support, showing deep empathy for the bereaved. Their work underscores the profound impact that compassionate and personalised care can have on communities.This year's honourees demonstrate that funeral services are evolving to meet modern expectations for ethical, environmentally conscious, and community-focused practices. From bespoke floral tributes and green burial solutions to innovative memorial products, the winners of this year's awards represent the dedication to service, professionalism, and kindness that the funeral care industry embodies. Their commitment not only honours the deceased with dignity but also provides vital support to those grieving.Business Awards UK commends these remarkable organisations and individuals for their contributions to elevating standards in funeral services. Their efforts set an inspiring example, helping to reshape the industry's future with compassion and respect. For further information on the 2024 Funeral Services Awards and to explore the work of these distinguished winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

D Marsh

Business Awards UK

+44 1422 771042

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.