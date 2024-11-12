(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Connecticut Proton Breaks Ground, First in the State

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR and its tri-venture partners Yale New Haven Health, Hartford HealthCare, and Proton International broke ground on the new Connecticut Proton Therapy Cancer Center in Wallingford, CT. The first facility of its kind in the state and a game changer for New England residents, the Center will bring advanced cancer options closer to home for millions.

Located between Hartford and New Haven, the new facility will be a standalone, two-story Proton Therapy Cancer Center providing advanced radiation therapy, pencil beam scanning, and the latest technology in proton therapy.

Proton therapy is a cutting-edge form of radiation treatment that enables oncologists to precisely target tumors and specific areas with proton-generated radiation. This technique minimizes damage to surrounding healthy tissue and organs. The therapy is administered from a reinforced concrete bunker, employing a sophisticated system designed for safety and accuracy.

"Investing in proton therapy centers is crucial," said Steve Sheahan, DPR's Northeast healthcare core market leader. "Not only does the treatment provide cutting-edge oncology treatment options for cancer patients, but by minimizing radiation to healthy tissue, it can reduce the risk of developing secondary cancers, potentially providing for more positive outcomes in patients."

The investment to bring proton therapy to Wallingford is a testament to the state's commitment, as well as that of its key healthcare providers, to providing exceptional healthcare services and provides local state-of-the-art treatment to residents, bringing the care they need closer to home so patients do not have to travel to Boston and New York. In fact, Connecticut was recently ranked as #2 in the country for overall access to healthcare, and #3 in the country for quality of healthcare. There are only 93 operating proton centers globally, 45 in the United States, and one in New England.

The building will include 25,000 sq.-ft. of space supporting clinical, administrative and support spaces. As

a self-performing general contractor , DPR is executing key scopes including drywall, waterproofing, firestopping, specialties, and labor support to ensure quality and efficiency throughout the project.

In addition to our tri-venture partners, DPR has collaborated with Stantec, BR+A, Goldstein-Milano and Tighe & Bond through preconstruction and construction of this new project. The proton therapy equipment vendor is Belgium based, IBA and the first patient is scheduled for fall of 2026.

