Craveable Groceries, Delivered: Stew Leonard's Now Available On Uber Eats

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uber Eats (NYSE: UBER ) is excited to announce a new partnership with Stew Leonard's, the family-owned and operated fresh food store renowned for its exceptional quality and unique shopping experience. Now, from everyday items to exclusive cult-favorites, customers can enjoy the convenience of having their favorite Stew Leonard's products delivered right to their doorstep.

Continue Reading

All of Stew Leonard's iconic New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut locations are available now to shop on the Uber Eats and Uber apps-giving consumers near instant-access to the brand's exclusive items, from dairy-fresh Christmas Cookie Milk to their chef-made chunky guacamole. As always, Uber One members will benefit from $0 Delivery Fee and 5% discount on all Stew Leonard's orders with a $35 minimum purchase†. And all consumers will benefit from up to 50% off their next Stew Leonard's order of $50 or more through November 25th† †. Terms apply. See app for details.

From everyday items to cult-favorites, customers can enjoy the best of Stew Leonard's delivered to their doorstep.

Post thi

"Growing up outside of Connecticut, I've always admired Stew Leonard's for its incredible in-store experience and its truly unique selection of fresh, high-quality products," said Beryl Sanders, Director of Grocery and Retail Partnerships at Uber. "Now, with Stew Leonard's on Uber Eats, we're bringing a taste of that iconic shopping experience right to people's doorsteps. This partnership allows us to offer our customers even more of what they crave, and discover new items from this beloved brand."

"Before he opened Stew Leonard's in 1969, my grandfather delivered milk from his family's dairy to local customers," said Jake Tavello, COO at Stew Leonard's. "Today, more than 55 years after he ended his milk delivery route, my family is proud to partner with Uber Eats.

We're excited to offer our shoppers the convenience of online shopping and home delivery of our farm fresh milk, chef-prepared meals, freshly baked cookies, and more."

Through the Uber Eats app, customers can browse a wide range of Stew Leonard's exclusive products, including:



Heat and serve items, including Stew's best-selling parmesan-crusted chicken, cheese quesadillas, and handmade meatballs.

Gameday menu favorites, from hot pizzas and spicy chicken wings to 7-layer dip and more. Fresh sweets and treats directly from Bethy's Bakery, like Bethy's award-winning chocolate chip cookies, heavenly apple crisp, and kettle-boiled bagels.

To place an order, customers simply need to open the Uber Eats app, select their desired Stew Leonard's location, and browse the available products. Orders can be placed for immediate delivery or scheduled for a future time.

†Taxes and fees may still apply. See app for membership details.

† † Promo expires on (2024-11-25) 11:59PM PDT. Promo valid for 50% off (up to $35) orders of $50 or more (before taxes and fees) from Stew Leonard's. Discount available on your next order only. Valid only for those who received it directly from Uber. Taxes and fees still apply. Offer may not be combined with other offers (except for applicable Uber One member promos). Terms are subject to change. Pickup orders excluded. Other exclusions may apply. See app for details.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Press: [email protected]

About Stew Leonard's

Stew Leonard's is a family-owned and operated fresh food store with locations in Norwalk, Danbury, and Newington, Conn.; Clifton and Paramus, N.J.; and East Meadow, Farmingdale, and Yonkers, N.Y.

For more information, visit Stew Leonard's website at .

Press: Meghan Bell, 203.847.7213

[email protected]

SOURCE Uber

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED