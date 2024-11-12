Golflync Changes Name To Sportlync, Inc., Raises Crowdfunding Ceiling To $5 Million

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SportLync, Inc., formerly known as GolfLync, is excited to announce an increase in its crowdfunding goal to $5 million. This capital raise, initially launched to allow users and supporters to invest in the platform, is part of a larger strategy to expand its unique social networking model beyond to other sports.

The name change from GolfLync to SportLync, Inc. reflects this vision to become a leading social for sports enthusiasts of all kinds. While the GolfLync app will continue to connect golf players across the country, SportLync, Inc. is working on plans to bring similar community experiences to fans and athletes in other sports.

“We launched our crowdfunding campaign to give our loyal users a chance to participate directly in our growth and success,” said Noah DiPasquale, CEO of SportLync, Inc.“Our transition to SportLync, Inc. represents the start of our evolution into a multisport platform, and raising our funding goal is a vital step toward making this vision a reality. This campaign is about inviting our users to help shape the future of sports connections.”

With over 155,000 downloads, GolfLync has quickly become a premier social platform for golfers looking to meet, play and socialize. Now, with additional funding, SportLync, Inc. plans to further develop the GolfLync app's features while laying the groundwork for future platforms focused on other sports' communities.

As part of the rebrand, GolfLync also introduced a refreshed, modern interface that makes it easier than ever for users to discover tee times, find new partners, and connect within the app. This redesigned look represents SportLync, Inc.'s commitment to a top-tier user experience as it broadens its reach and prepares for multisport integration.

About SportLync, Inc. and GolfLync

SportLync, Inc. is a technology company focused on creating community-driven platforms within the sports world. Its flagship app, GolfLync, connects golfers based on shared interests, location and skill level, making it simple to find games, join tee times, and build lasting friendships. Now, as SportLync, Inc., the company plans to expand into other sports, making it easier for athletes and fans alike to connect across a range of sports communities.



The app is currently available for download on both the App Store and Google Play .

For more information, visit the company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

