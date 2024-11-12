Ingroup International Celebrates Two New Magellan Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Setting standards with and silver awards for the third consecutive year

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 12th, 2024 – inGroup International is pleased to announce that inCruises has achieved top honors in the industry for the third year in a row, securing two prestigious Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for communication and promotional excellence within the Travel Advisor Segment.

The company earned a Award in the Marketing category for its INsider's Advantage Webinar series. This twice-monthly program provides valuable insights into the company and highlights the latest updates. The series includes guest appearances from various cruise line and industry representatives, ensuring fresh perspectives and expert guidance on exciting travel options.

Additionally, inCruises' Membership Free promotion, which monthly awards Partners on average over $2.6 million in potential travel value, earned a Silver Award in the Marketing category, further demonstrating the Company's pledge to incentivize Partners for their commitment and dedication.

"These awards showcase the passion and dedication our team pours into making exceptional programs that deliver outstanding value," says Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "Being acknowledged among other industry leaders reaffirms how we are truly enhancing our Members' experience and enriching lives.”

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards are a distinguished symbol of achievement in the travel industry. They recognize and celebrate the organizations and professionals who represent a high standard of excellence.

"We are honored to have Travel Weekly acknowledge these very successful programs,” adds Doug Corrigan, inGroup's Chief Marketing Officer. "INsiders Advantage keeps our Members informed and engaged with fresh, valuable content, and the Membership Free INcentive delivers value unlike anything else in the industry."

These awards highlight inGroup's commitment to excellence and innovation, reinforcing its mission to elevate the journey for Partners and Members. inGroup continues to set new standards for enhancing their Members' and Partners' travel experience.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs and a division of inGroup International. Since launching in 2016, the Company has added more than one million Members and Partners in 200+ countries. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to 200,000 different cruise, hotel, and resort offers worldwide. inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and is committed to providing a sustainable business ownership opportunity to its growing Partner team. In addition, the Company is committed to positive global corporate citizenship by recently supporting Mercy Ships and Ukrainian Relief efforts. For more information, visit in. Grou and inCruises .

