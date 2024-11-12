FREEBIRDS KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH FAMILY- FRIENDLY DEALS, BLACK FRIDAY WEEK PROMOTIONS, AND A CYBER MONDAY SPECIAL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin TX, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freebirds World Burrito is rolling out a lineup of exclusive holiday deals designed to add extra value and cheer to every meal. From family-friendly promotions to Black Friday and Monday specials, Freebirds invites guests to indulge in their favorite burritos, bowls, and more with a range of unbeatable offers.

“Our holiday promotions are all about bringing people together with great food for the holidays,” said Briana Keogh, Director of Digital Marketing at Freebirds World Burrito. “From the Kids Eat Free offer for families to our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Freebirds is making it easy for our guests to celebrate with bold, Texas-sized flavor all season long.”

Kids Eat Free All Holiday Season

Families are invited to enjoy Freebirds together this holiday season with a special in-store only Kids Eat Free promotion available from November 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025. For every adult entrée purchased, kids under 12 can enjoy a complimentary meal, bringing families together for a festive dining experience at Freebirds.

Black Friday Week Deals

To celebrate Black Friday Week, from November 25 through November 30, Freebirds is offering a selection of special deals, allowing guests to choose the promotion that best suits their cravings. Only one deal can be redeemed per order, but each one is packed with value! All deals are available for in-store and online orders. Here's what's in store for Black Friday Week:



BOGO Burritos: Buy one burrito, get one free!



Buy 2, Get 2 Entrées: Double up on your Freebirds favorites for less.



30% Off Your Order ($15+ minimum): Ideal for those looking to save on a delicious, customized meal.



Free Burrito ($15+ minimum): Enjoy a burrito on us with qualifying purchases.





Order Birria, Get Free LG Chips & Dip: Try our fan-favorite limited time Birria and enjoy a complimentary side.

Free Kids Meal (Online Only): Families ordering online can take advantage of a Kids Eat Free offer during Black Friday Week for added convenience.

Cyber Monday Special

On Monday, December 2, 2024, Freebirds is giving guests one more reason to celebrate with a 50% off discount on all orders over $25, available both in-store and online. This Cyber Monday deal is a perfect opportunity to enjoy Freebirds' fresh and bold flavors at a significant savings. Stock up on your favorites or treat friends and family for half the price-there's no better time to enjoy your Freebirds favorites at an incredible value.

Whether you're planning a family meal, stocking up for holiday gatherings, or grabbing something to fuel your holiday shopping, Freebirds has something for everyone this season. These limited-time offers are available at all Freebirds locations across Texas. Visit in-store or online to take advantage of these special deals and let Freebirds make your holiday season more flavorful.

