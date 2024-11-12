(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Car Charging - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024-2031- (By Derivatives Coverage, Geographic Coverage and By Company)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless car charging market is poised for exponential growth between 2024 and 2031, driven by the rapid adoption of electric (EVs) and the increasing demand for convenient, cable-free charging solutions. The market, valued at approximately US$ 31.16 Mn in 2024, is expected to skyrocket to US$ 8.97 billion by 2031, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 124.6%. Wireless car chargers, which eliminate the need for cables, are becoming an essential component of EV infrastructure as electric vehicle use surges worldwide.

Wireless car chargers are designed to charge electric vehicles without physical cables and are available in both static and dynamic forms. Static wireless charging, the most prevalent form today, accounted for a 62.3% share of the market by charging type in 2023. These systems are widely implemented in home and public charging stations. In contrast, dynamic wireless charging is a newer, more advanced technology requiring further development but has great potential in the future.

Electric cars lead the market with a 56.7% share by vehicle type. Their dominance is attributed to rising EV sales and strong governmental support for zero-emission vehicles. Inductive charging, the most common wireless technology, leads the market by technology type, holding a 57.7% market share.

Drivers of Growth



The growth of the wireless car charging market is primarily driven by the increasing global adoption of electric vehicles. As governments worldwide push for zero-emission transportation, EV sales are rising, necessitating an expansion of charging infrastructure. Governments and private players are investing heavily in EV charging infrastructure, particularly wireless technology, which offers a more convenient user experience by eliminating the need for physical cables.

Wireless charging is expected to gain traction, especially in urban environments, where the demand for seamless, hassle-free charging solutions is higher. Public spaces such as parking lots in malls, offices, and hotels are likely to be equipped with wireless charging stations as EV usage increases. Despite facing competition from wired charging solutions, which are currently faster and cheaper, wireless charging is expected to overcome these challenges through technological advancements and increased affordability.

Business Opportunity



The wireless car charging market represents a significant business opportunity for key players in the EV ecosystem, including manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, and technology developers. The ongoing shift towards electric mobility, supported by both governmental initiatives and consumer preferences, will create new revenue streams for companies investing in wireless charging technologies. As major automakers transition towards electric vehicles and governments worldwide invest in zero-emission transport initiatives, the need for comprehensive charging infrastructure, including wireless systems, is becoming increasingly apparent. Innovations in inductive charging, wireless dynamic charging, and cost-effective wireless solutions will further stimulate market growth.

Regional Insights



North America: North America dominated the wireless car charging market in 2023, holding a 31.3% share. The United States, in particular, is a major market, thanks to its high number of EVs and advanced technological landscape. The country also benefits from strong governmental support, as seen in the U.S. government's endorsement of zero-emission transportation during COP27 in December 2022.

Europe: Germany is a key market in Europe, with a growing EV market and significant government investment in charging infrastructure. The German government has approved a €6.3 Bn plan to expand EV charging stations and aims to have 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030. This is expected to create a favorable environment for the adoption of wireless car chargers.

South Asia & Pacific: The South Asia and Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in wireless car charging, with a forecasted CAGR of 84.5% over the next decade. India, a developing EV market, offers significant potential, although the adoption of wireless chargers will be influenced by factors like affordability and speed. Latin America, East Asia, Middle East & Africa: These regions also present opportunities for growth, although their wireless charging markets are currently smaller. As EV adoption increases, especially in urban areas, wireless charging infrastructure in these regions is expected to expand.

Challenges and Opportunities



While the wireless car charging market shows immense promise, certain challenges must be addressed to facilitate widespread adoption. The primary competitor to wireless charging is traditional wired charging, which is faster and more cost-effective in its current form. However, as wireless charging technology evolves, the gap in charging speed and cost is expected to narrow, allowing wireless solutions to become more competitive. The rise of EV charging stations in public areas, such as shopping malls and office buildings, also presents a strong growth opportunity for wireless charging systems. As cities continue to prioritize green mobility and electrification of transportation, the installation of wireless chargers in public spaces will likely become a crucial part of urban planning.

Key Players in the Wireless Car Charging Market

Several companies are pioneering wireless car charging technologies and driving innovation in this space.

Major players include:



Qualcomm Technologies Inc.: Known for its cutting-edge wireless charging solutions.

Evatran LLC: A leading provider of Plugless Power, a popular wireless charging solution for EVs.

WiTricity Corporation: A key innovator in wireless energy transfer technology.

Momentum Dynamics Corp: Focuses on high-power wireless charging systems.

Siemens & Mahle: Signed a letter of intent in August 2022 to collaborate on developing inductive charging technologies for EVs. HEVO Inc., Bombardier Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and TDK Corporation are also significant players contributing to the market's expansion.

Wireless Car Charging Market Segmentation

By Charging Type:



Static Wireless Car Charging Dynamic Wireless Car Charging

By Type of Car:



Electric Cars Hybrid Cars

By Technology:



Inductive Charging Hybrid-inductive Resonance

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Companies Featured



Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Evatran LLC

WiTricity Corporation

Momentum Dynamics Corp

Toshiba Corporation

Mojo Mobility Inc.

HEVO Inc.

Bombardier Inc

TDK Corporation

Denso Corporation ZTE Corporation

