Andrew Venier Debuts The Tale Of The Onyx Tiger: A Novel On Friendship, Fate, And Life's Big Questions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover of The Tale of the Onyx Tiger by Andrew Venier, a intertwining suspense, fate, and friendship.

The Tale of the Onyx Tiger blends suspense and introspection, exploring friendship and fate as three friends face their destined death ages. Available now.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tale of the Onyx Tiger, a debut novel by Andrew Venier, is now available to readers. Blending elements of suspense, adventure, and introspection, this novel takes readers on a journey through the intertwined themes of friendship, fate, and life's ultimate questions. Published by 1987 Press, The Tale of the Onyx Tiger tells the story of three friends who discover an artifact revealing the age they are destined to die, setting them on a journey of self-discovery and exploration of life's purpose.In this character-driven narrative, Weston, Malachi, and Philippe each grapple with the emotional trials brought on by their newfound knowledge, exploring what it means to live with a foreseen end date. Drawing from personal stories and rich settings, Venier masterfully weaves the cultural and historical backgrounds of Paris and Corsica into the novel, grounding the characters' experiences in atmospheres that reflect Venier's personal connection to France.Venier explains that the concept of the“onyx tiger” originated from a childhood image that evolved into a symbol of mortality and resilience. Initially imagined as a screenplay, The Tale of the Onyx Tiger eventually transformed into a novel, providing Venier with a broader platform to explore deep, universal themes.“I wanted to write something that reflects the universal questions of purpose and direction in our lives while highlighting how friendships evolve over time,” says Venier.This novel balances suspenseful storytelling with introspective depth, delving into omnipresent experiences of loss, transformation, and the search for meaning. Through symbolic elements such as the“midnight sage” ritual and the mystical gaze of the onyx tiger, the story urges oneself to reflect on life's fragility and the importance of relationships that define us.The Tale of the Onyx Tiger is now available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats on Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and other retailers.About the AuthorAndrew Venier is a debut novelist with a passion for exploring life's deeper questions through fiction. Inspired by his own experiences and cultural interests, Venier's writing combines suspense with reflective themes. Through The Tale of the Onyx Tiger, he invites readers to contemplate their own journeys, relationships, and the unexpected moments that shape our lives.More about his work and thoughts can be found on his Instagram page.

Guy Rinzema

Aster & Ink

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.