Zeenr Unveils A Direct Response Video Landing Page Platform With Built-In CRM, Challenging Email Newsletter Platforms

Zeenr Launches a Revolutionary Direct Response Video Landing Page with powerful CTAs and Integrated CRM, Replacing Outdated Email Newsletter Platforms

- Nadahl Shocair, FounderBERLIN, GERMANY, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unlike low-performing email newsletter platforms that are mostly considered as spam, Zeenr, the revolutionary Direct Response Video platform has officially launched in the United States as a modern alternative to outdated and tired static email newsletter platforms. It offers businesses of all sizes, digital marketers and entrepreneurs a comprehensive solution that integrates video content from their own video library, YouTube videos, or AI-generated videos to boost engagement and lead generation through personalized and interactive branded 'Video Landing Pages ' that feature many customizable Call-to-Action (CTA) triggers with a built-in CRM and advanced video management tools.A New Challenge to Traditional Email Newsletter PlatformsZeenr disrupts the $7.5 billion email newsletter platforms industry that offer static newsletters which suffer from low open rates and engagement in a video-first world. As marketing and promotional newsletter emails are increasingly ignored or marked as spam, Zeenr taps into the growing demand for video content by offering a dynamic alternative to outdated Email Newsletter platforms. With its integrated built-in CRM capability, users can create personalized campaigns that optimize lead generation and communication strategies, in an all in one platform.“Our vision with Zeenr is to modernize how businesses connect with their prospects and customers,” said Nadahl Shocair, founder of Zeenr.“Traditional email newsletters are very outdated, with declining effectiveness and mostly now seen as Spam. Zeenr offers a fresh alternative by blending video content with interactive CTAs, and a built-in CRM system to drive real engagement and results. Everything is managed in real-time, making lead generation campaigns easy to track and optimize.”Key Features of Zeenr:. Direct Response Video:Users can create high-impact Video Landing Page campaigns using their own video content, YouTube videos, or AI-generated videos to engage prospects and customers, improving and boosting lead creation and conversion rates. It is the only platform in the world that bridges YouTube Content with Lead Generation tools and a built-in CRM.. Video Landing Pages with CTAs:Zeenr's video landing pages encourage immediate action driving lead generation, as it is equipped with many clickable CTAs like forms, appointment scheduling, WhatsApp integration, Calendly Integration, PDF attachments, LinkedIn connection, Shopify E-Commerce integration, and social media ad re-targeting Meta and LinkedIn pixels.. Built-in Integrated CRM:The built-in Video CRM allows users to seamlessly manage customer relationships from the Zeenr platform, track video consumption, and analyze audience behavior for a more personalized outreach.. Advanced Video Management:Zeenr offers comprehensive tools to organize video libraries, by categories or product videos, optimizing content, and streamlining video-driven campaigns.. Real-Time Analytics:The platform provides detailed retail-time insights into video performance, audience engagement, and conversion metrics, allowing users to adjust their strategies for maximum impact.. MagicLink Technology:Zeenr offers a MagicLink feature, which embeds a unique code behind on-line buttons, social media ads, posts, and email signatures. When clicked, opens an engaging video landing page, enhancing lead generation and boosting engagement.. QR Code Generator:Zeenr links print campaigns to video landing pages via QR codes. Scanning the code pops-open the video landing page, complete with CTA triggers to drive lead engagement.. Flexible Pay-As-You-Go Model:Unlike traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) models, Zeenr's credit-based system offers flexibility that adapts to the marketing budgets of any business, eliminating the fixed monthly or annual fees that often lead to 'SaaS fatigue'.Boost in Engagement for Early AdoptersEarly and test users of Zeenr have reported being able to creating Video Landing Pages and generating leads in about 10 minutes and have further reported significant improvements in prospect and customer lead generation, higher response rates and better customer insights than traditional email newsletter marketing methods. By combining direct response video with CRM integration, these businesses have found Zeenr to be an essential tool for modernizing their marketing outreach, strengthening relationships, and driving revenue growth.About ZeenrZeenr is a forward-thinking direct response video platform that combines advanced video management tools with a built-in CRM system. By challenging the outdated email marketing newsletter model, Zeenr enables businesses, digital marketers, and brands to deliver personalized, interactive video content that fosters engagement and boosts results. Positioned at the cutting edge of digital marketing technology, Zeenr helps companies transform their communication strategies for the modern, video-first era .

