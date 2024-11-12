Opportunity Knocks On PBS Lands Cinderella Nomination From The Academy Of Reality Television For“Best Feel Good Show”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Opportunity Knocks , a sleeper hit on PBS with a mission to change lives, has earned a surprise nomination for“Best Feel Good Show” from the Academy of Reality Television . Competing against titans with major budgets including The Voice, The Golden Bachelor, America Ninja Warrior, and Shark Tank, the grant funded Opportunity Knocks is viewed by many as a Cinderella story and David vs. Goliath contender.



The show offers viewers more than just entertainment; it highlights the transformative power of nonprofits in helping people to transition from financial trauma to wellness, building better lives. Its grant-funded tools, The Opportunity Finder and The Opportunity Coach powered by LifeCents , empower viewers to replicate the success they see in through a series of personalized, actionable steps and direct connection to local nonprofits to increase their financial stability.



Brian Spoor, the primetime Emmy-nominated showrunner, director, and executive producer of Opportunity Knocks, stated,“This show gives meaning to my life's work.”



Jamie Strayer, the show's Creator and Executive Producer, added,“Our goal is to give everyone access to opportunity. This nomination suggests that there might be a growing appetite for content that prioritizes heart over hype.”



“Through Opportunity Knocks and The Opportunity Coach powered by LifeCents, viewers aren't just watching life-changing coaching in action – they're invited to live it,” said Blake Allison, Founder and CEO of LifeCents.“This interactive experience empowers families to take the same transformational steps toward financial wellness, right from their own homes."



Opportunity Knocks Season Two features 17 nonprofits, six families and three expert coaches:

Jean Chatzky, CEO of HerMoney and 25-year financial editor for NBC Today.

Louis Barajas, CEO of Business Management LAB and the first Latino Director on the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards.

Patrice Washington, CEO of Redefining Wealth and former financial expert on the Steve Harvey Show



Opportunity Knocks and The Opportunity Coach are funded by the National Council for Financial Opportunities, the Wells Fargo Foundation, and Callahan & Associates. It is distributed nationally by American Public Television (APT) and presented by WXXI Public Media.



To schedule interviews contact: Andrea Sok at ....

Andrea Sok

Sok Influencer PR

+1 202-596-1178

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.